Jim Harbaugh to Remain at Michigan Amid NFL Interest: 'We Have Big Plans Here'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2018

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his team from the sidelines during the first half of their an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Jim Harbaugh has no plans on leaving Michigan for the NFL.

"This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day," Harbaugh told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "It's people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda.

"But I'm on record right here, right now: I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there's a lot we want to accomplish."

NFL teams are interested in luring Harbaugh back into professional football, but Schefter reported Harbaugh has not had contact with any teams. Harbaugh is 38-13 in four seasons at Michigan and will coach the Wolverines against the Florida Gators later this month in the Peach Bowl.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

