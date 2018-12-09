UFC 231 Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

0 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 231 on Saturday featured two title tilts, and both fighters who walked out with the belts put on fantastic performances.

In the main event, Max Holloway turned it on against Brian Ortega. Holloway peppered Ortega throughout and forced the doctor to halt the bout before the fifth and final frame. Ortega wasn't outclassed, but he could not keep the pace of the champion.

Valentina Shevchenko was thought to be the uncrowned flyweight champ, but in Toronto, she grabbed the crown with a dominant performance over Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The champions move into 2019 with divisions hot on their heels. Who will get the next title shots?

And what about the remaining fighters on the undercard? Where will they go from here? This is the question we are here to answer by suggesting the matches to make following a stellar night of action. Let's grab our matchmaker cap and get to work.

These are the fights to book following UFC 231 in Toronto.