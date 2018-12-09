Week 14 NFL Picks: Final Vegas Odds and Predictions for Sunday's Slate

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

The New England Patriots can clinch their 10th consecutive AFC East title with a win on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The division title is an inevitability before the end of the season, but the Patriots have bigger things in mind. They are the No. 2 seed in the AFC, and the least the the Pats want to do is hold on to that position.

However, if they can make up one game on the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs, the Patriots would move into the No. 1 spot. That's because the Patriots handed the Chiefs one of their two defeats this season, giving them a tiebreaker edge.

However, going to Miami has never been easy for New England. They have lost four of their past five games in South Florida, and the Patriots have historically struggled badly in Miami.

The Patriots never won a game in Miami from the time the Dolphins came into existence as an American Football League team in 1966 until they shocked the Dolphins by winning the AFC title game in 1985 in the Orange Bowl.

They did win one road game in Florida against the Dolphins prior to that, but that was played in Tampa.

In addition to series trends, both recent and historic, Miami has a chance to fight for a wild-card spot in the AFC. The Dolphins can't afford to lose home games if they are going to get there.

Ryan Tannehill has the skills to give the New England defense some problems. He has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards with a 13-6 TD-interception ratio this year.

He has help from solid veteran Frank Gore at the running back slot, who has rushed for 616 yards and is averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Tannehill will look to former Patriot receiver Danny Amendola, who has caught 48 passes for 469 yards and one touchdown in 2018.

The Patriots will depend on Tom Brady (3,342 passing yards, 20 touchdowns) to find Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Rob Gronkowski for big plays, and he will also throw the ball to running backs James White and rookie Sony Michel.

Michel is the team's primary ground-gainer, and he should get plenty of work for the Pats after his 17-carry game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13.

The Pats are 7.5-point favorites in this game, per OddsShark, but we see the Dolphins being inspired to play their best game of the season. In addition to needing the win to help their playoff chances, they simply don't want to lose to New England on their home turf.

They won't. The Dolphins will come up with another victory over the Pats in South Florida .

Week 14 NFL Odds

Point spreads and totals according to OddsShark.



Atlanta at Green Bay (-4.5) | O/U 51

Baltimore at Kansas City (-6.5) | O/U 51

Carolina (-1) at Cleveland | O/U 47.5

Indianapolis at Houston (-4.5) | O/U 50

New England (-7.5) at Miami | O/U 48.5

New Orleans (-9.5) at Tampa Bay | O/U 54.5

N.Y. Giants (-3) at Washington | O/U 40.5

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo (-4) | O/U 37.5

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers (-14.5) | O/U 48.5

Denver (-3.5) at San Francisco | O/U 45

Pittsburgh (-10) at Oakland | O/U 51.5

Detroit (-3) at Arizona | O/U 40

Philadelphia at Dallas (-3) | O/U 45

L.A. Rams (-3) at Chicago | O/U 51

Minnesota at Seattle (-3) | O/U 45.5

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints appeared to be on top of the world, as they had won 10 games in a row prior to falling short against the suddenly hot Dallas Cowboys.

Their only other defeat this year came at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener, so they would have been inspired to play one of their best games in the rematch even if they had not lost at Dallas.

The Bucs had a nice start to the season and have won their last two games, but they played disastrous football in between. They have big problems on the defensive side, and those issues are likely to come to the surface in this game against the Saints.

New Orleans is an explosive team on offense, and Drew Brees is still razor-sharp as a 39-year-old quarterback. Brees is completing 75.5 percent of his passes, and he has a 123.2 passer rating with 30 touchdowns and three interceptions this year.

One of the reasons that Brees has been so productive is the support of stars like Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas. Kamara is productive as a runner and receiver, and he has accumulated 15 touchdowns (11 rushing and four receiving). Thomas is one of the best pattern runners at the wide receiver position, and he also has excellent hands, with 91 receptions for 1,120 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Bucs are hoping that quarterback Jameis Winston can torch the New Orleans defense because if Tampa Bay is going to win and sweep the season series, it is going to have to score four touchdowns or more.

Winston completed 20 of 30 passes for 249 yards with two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's Week 13 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints are 9.5-point favorites over the Bucs, and that line has been going up in the days prior to the game. Look for New Orleans to get revenge on Tampa Bay and cover the number.

Minnesota at Seattle

The Minnesota Vikings can't seem to string wins together.

A week after beating the Green Bay Packers in an important NFC North game in Week 12, the Vikings fell short on the road against the New England Patriots last time out.

Now they must go across the country and take on the overachieving Seattle Seahawks. Much of the onus for the Vikings is on quarterback Kirk Cousins. When he is on his game, he can drop dimes on the opposition and string big plays together.

However, when he is just a little bit off, he will take too long to get rid of the ball, and his passes may be just out of reach for his receivers.

He has solid weapons in running back Dalvin Cook and wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, but if Cousins is off, those skill players will have a difficult time.

Minnesota's defense has not always played with the ferocity or effectiveness needed to win tough road games.

Toughness has been the top characteristic for he Seahawks over the years, and that has been the case once again in 2018. Quarterback Russell Wilson continues to make big plays, and he has thrown for 2,716 yards with a 29-5 TD-interception ratio.

Tyler Lockett and David Moore have combined for 14 TD receptions, and Seattle still has Doug Baldwin to make the tough catches in traffic.

The Seahawks have a hard-hitting running game, led by Chris Carson, who has 704 rushing yards and 4.5 yards per carry. That could spell the difference in the fourth quarter.

Seattle is a three-point home favorite in the Monday night game and will not be denied here.