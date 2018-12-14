Ranking the 7 Best Performances at a 2018 PPV Ahead of WWE TLC

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has the chance to close 2018 out strong with a tremendous TLC pay-per-view coming up on December 16, but based off the build the event has received in recent weeks, it's unlikely it's going to be anything remotely memorable.

That has been the case with almost all of WWE's special shows this year, though the one bright spot on each of these events has been the amazing effort put forth by the talent inside the squared circle.

Even when the rest of the pay-per-view underwhelms (mostly because of questionable booking decisions), certain Superstars have come close to salvaging the show with phenomenal performances. Their abilities between the ropes speak for themselves and have at times made up for an otherwise abysmal event.

TLC might prove to be no exception, as even if Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin happens as planned, fans will have the women's Triple Threat TLC match to look forward to, or Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship. Their outstanding outings should not go unnoticed.

From Royal Rumble to Survivor Series, every event this year featured at least one Superstar shining bright and stealing the show with their display of in-ring excellence. This list will spotlight the strongest showings at a WWE pay-per-view in 2018 and give rightful credit to the competitors who helped make this year one of the best from a pure wrestling standpoint.