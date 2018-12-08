Deontay Wilder on Floyd Mayweather: 'He Wants All the Attention on Him'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Tyson Fury, right, of England, connects with Deontay Wilder during a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match in Los Angeles. Wilder is still frustrated by the way he fought in his draw with Fury. The WBC heavyweight champion watched a replay of the fight for the first time Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, and saw things he did incorrectly. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Deontay Wilder said his highly entertaining draw with Tyson Fury rubbed fellow boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. the wrong way because it took the spotlight off him.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from the Bronze Bomber, who pointed out most of the boxing world came away happy with the fight.

"They loved it, they loved every bit of it," Wilder said. "The world loved it, and I don't think [Mayweather] liked that though. He wants all the attention on him, and it's sad that it's like that."

Mayweather said Thursday the clash between Wilder and Fury was a "hell of a show," but took a jab at both by stating he makes more in retirement than they do while active fighters, per FightHype.com:

Wilder told TMZ he believes he'll eventually start making more than Mayweather did during his illustrious 50-0 career.

"I'm coming, and it's a lot of fighters that's jealous of me for no reason," he said. "I've never said nothing bad about no one, I've always wished them well."

Dan Rafael of ESPN.com reported Friday the WBC already approved an immediate rematch between Wilder and Fury for the heavyweight title.

Now it's up to the camps to strike a deal.  

