Super Bowl 53 Odds: Rams, Saints Betting Favorites Entering Week 14

Harry How/Getty Images

With four weeks remaining in the NFL's regular season, four teams have separated themselves from the pack in the Super Bowl 53 odds.

Per OddsShark, the Los Angeles Rams are the current betting favorite at +300 (bet $100 to win $300) to win the Lombardi Trophy, followed by the New Orleans Saints at +330 and a tie for third place between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs at +550.

It's hard not to be enticed by the Rams right now. They enter Week 14 with the NFL's best record (11-1), and five of their wins have come against teams that would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

The Chiefs are the top seed in the AFC at 10-2, one game ahead of the Patriots, but they are entering a difficult stretch. They have home games against the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers, followed by a road matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.

Andy Reid's team is also fighting off the Chargers (9-3) atop the AFC West.

Since New England owns the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to a Week 6 win over the Chiefs, there's a strong possibility the AFC playoffs will run through Gillette Stadium yet again.

One of the best value picks available is the Houston Texans at +1400. They've won nine straight games, the NFL's longest active streak, and have allowed more than 20 points just three times during the stretch.

Given the volatile nature of the NFL, especially with teams starting to feel the playoff pressure catching up to them, these odds will likely go through a series of changes before the regular season comes to a close.