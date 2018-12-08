Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Making the best possible plays during the fantasy playoffs is critical if you hope to advance. If you started or are playing against Derrick Henry in Week 14, for example, your matchup may already be all but decided.

Is there a little bit of luck and guesswork involved in picking your top fantasy players? Sure. By analyzing matchups, trends and projected roles, however, that guesswork can at least be educated.

Here, we're going to examine the remaining Week 14 schedule and determine how the top players at each position stack up. We're also going to examine a potential sleeper/waiver-wire target at each of the FLEX positions—running back, wide receiver and tight end.

Rankings are based off PPR scoring. Fantasy matchup statistics are via FantasyPros.

Quarterbacks

1. Drew Brees at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Philip Rivers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

3. Ben Roethlisberger at Oakland Raiders

4. Cam Newton at Cleveland Browns

5. Andrew Luck at Houston Texans

6. Tom Brady at Miami Dolphins

7. Patrick Mahomes vs. Baltimore Ravens

8. Josh Allen vs. New York Jets

9. Russell Wilson at Minnesota Vikings

10. Aaron Rodgers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey at Cleveland Browns

2. Phillip Lindsay at San Francisco 49ers

3. Saquon Barkley at Washington Redskins

4. Alvin Kamara at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Ezekiel Elliott vs. Philadelphia Eagles

6. Aaron Jones vs. Atlanta Falcons

7. Gus Edwards at Kansas City Chiefs

8. David Johnson vs. Detroit Lions

9. Todd Gurley at Chicago Bears

10. Nick Chubb vs. Carolina Panthers

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Sleeper: LeGarrette Blount (owned in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues)

The Detroit Lions have already ruled out rookie running back Kerryon Johnson , which means both LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick have enough value to consider starting. Riddick is pretty much a must-start in PPR formats, but you shouldn't sleep on Blount if you can get him.

Blount only carried the ball 16 times against the Los Angeles Rams last week—he totaled 61 yards—but he carried 19 times for 88 yards and two scores two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears. It's worth noting that the Arizona Cardinals defense isn't nearly as good as Chicago's.

In fact, Arizona has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

The upside for Blount is tremendous this week, especially if the Lions manage to get out in front early. He could very well have his first 100-yard game of the season.

Wide Receivers

1.Michael Thomas at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Antonio Brown at Oakland Raiders

3. Keenan Allen vs. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Mike Evans vs. New Orleans Saints

5. Davante Adams vs. Atlanta Falcons

6. Julio Jones at Green Bay Packers

7. DeAndre Hopkins vs. Indianapolis Colts

8. Odell Beckham Jr. at Washington Redskins

9. Adam Thielen at Seattle Seahawks

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster at Oakland Raiders

Sleeper: Antonio Callaway (owned in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Cleveland Browns rookie wideout Antonio Callaway hasn't been the most consistent fantasy performer this season. However, he's become more reliable in recent weeks. He caught four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago, and he caught three passes for 84 yards last week.

"It has been comforting and nice to see him start to take the next steps," interim coach Gregg Williams said, per Josh Edwards of 247Sports. "Starting to feel a little bit more comfortable and a little bit more understanding. Still has a long way to go as far as not even close to his potential yet."

This week, Callaway and the Browns host a Carolina Panthers team that has allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers in 2018. He should have plenty of opportunities to make big plays in what could be a back-and-forth battle.

Tight Ends

1. Eric Ebron at Houston Texans

2. David Njoku vs. Carolina Panthers

3. George Kittle vs. Denver Broncos

4. Travis Kelce vs. Baltimore Ravens

5. Zach Ertz at Dallas Cowboys

6. Rob Gronkowski at Miami Dolphins

7. Jared Cook vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Vance McDonald at Oakland Raiders

9. Jordan Reed vs. New York Giants

10. Cameron Brate vs. New Orleans Saints

Sleeper: Ian Thomas (owned in six percent of Yahoo leagues)

The Browns and Panthers matchup should see plenty of scoring, and some of it on the Carolina side is likely to come from rookie tight end Ian Thomas. With Greg Olsen now in injured reserve (foot), Thomas is going to be one of Cam Newton's top targets.

Thomas stepped in last week and finished with five receptions and 46 yards.

Just as this game provides a good matchup for Callaway, it does the same for Thomas. Cleveland has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Thomas' floor should be in the 10-point range. His red-zone potential leaves a lot of upside.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

3. Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

4. New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

6. Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders

7. Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants

8. Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

9. New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

10. Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions

Kickers

1. Will Lutz at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Justin Tucker at Kansas City Chiefs

3. Matt Bryant at Green Bay Packers

4. Stephen Gostkowski at Miami Dolphins

5. Brandon McManus at San Francisco 49ers

6. Mason Crosby vs. Atlanta Falcons

7. Greg Zuerlein at Chicago Bears

8. Matt Prater at Arizona Cardinals

9. Brett Maher vs. Philadelphia Eagles

10. Graham Gano at Cleveland Browns