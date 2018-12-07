Blake Bortles Rumors: QB Not in Jaguars' Future Plans Despite Multiyear Contract

Blake Bortles Rumors: QB Not in Jaguars' Future Plans Despite Multiyear ContractDecember 7, 2018
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
Benching Blake Bortles may have been the first step in the Jacksonville Jaguars moving on from the former No. 3 overall pick.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Jacksonville is expected to part ways with Bortles this offseason after five years together:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From Up to the Minute Live: The #Jaguars will have an offseason of some change, and that includes the QB position. They are set to move on from QB Blake Bortles. https://t.co/ThAZcoQl2q
