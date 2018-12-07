Blake Bortles Rumors: QB Not in Jaguars' Future Plans Despite Multiyear Contract

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Benching Blake Bortles may have been the first step in the Jacksonville Jaguars moving on from the former No. 3 overall pick.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Jacksonville is expected to part ways with Bortles this offseason after five years together:



