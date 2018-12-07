Dodgers Trade Rumors: Yasiel Puig 'Disgruntled' and Open to Deal to New Team

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is reportedly open to getting traded.

According to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times, Puig is "disgruntled" over the fact that he was limited to playing against right-handed pitchers last season.

That reportedly impacted his play and made him "distrustful" of management, which has contributed to his willingness to be traded.

The 28-year-old Puig appeared in 125 games last season, slashed .267/.327/.494 and finished with 23 home runs, 63 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

He also performed well in the playoffs, hitting .300 with two homers and eight RBI en route to L.A. losing in the World Series for the second straight season.

During the 2018 regular season, Puig hit just .209 against lefties as opposed to .297 against righties.

For his career, Puig is a .290 hitter against righties and a .250 hitter against southpaws.

Puig is a one-time All-Star with power, speed, a good glove and a strong playoff resume, but the Dodgers could be motivated to trade him based on the fact that he can become a free agent after the 2019 season.

Also, MLBTradeRumors.com estimates that Puig will earn $11.3 million in 2018 through arbitration.

Los Angeles has a great deal of depth in the outfield with Cody Bellinger, Matt Kemp, Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor and Max Muncy all capable of playing there regularly.

Additionally, prized prospect Alex Verdugo could be in line for a full-time spot in the big leagues next season.

Given Puig's five-tool ability and the notion that he has untapped potential yet to be realized, he could be a low-risk, high-reward trade candidate for a team in need of outfield help.