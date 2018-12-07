Report: Titans' Jonnu Smith Out for Season, Conklin 'A Few Weeks' with Injury

James Kenney/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith will reportedly miss the rest of the 2018 season with an MCL injury, while Titans offensive lineman Jack Conklin is expected to sit out "a few weeks" because of his own knee injury suffered in Thursday night's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the update on Smith. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided word of Conklin's setback but noted the tackle doesn't need surgery.

The 23-year-old tight end finishes his second season in Tennessee with 20 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns across 13 appearances. The Titans selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft, and he proceeded to make 18 catches as a rookie.

In November, Titans starting tight end Delanie Walker said he hoped to return if the team qualified for the playoffs after suffering a gruesome ankle injury in Week 1.

"I don't know what the time length is going to be," he told reporters. "I feel good right now. Could I feel better when the time comes when we're in the playoffs? Yeah. We'll see. But right now, I'm just worried about taking it day by day just to get healthy and be able to come back next year. But if I can play this year, I will."

Luke Stocker figures to receive a lion's share of the snaps at the position with both Walker and Smith out.

Meanwhile, Conklin has made nine starts for the Titans at right tackle this season. He missed the first three games of the campaign while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in last year's playoffs. He also sat out one game because of a concussion.

The 24-year-old Michigan State product ranks fourth among tackles in Approximate Value since Tennessee grabbed him with the eighth overall pick in 2016, per Pro Football Reference.

Dennis Kelly should fill the void on the right side until Conklin is cleared to return.

The 7-6 Titans will continue the postseason push Dec. 16 when they play their last road game of the regular season against the New York Giants.