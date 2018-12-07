Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 14 Game Against the Spread

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoDecember 7, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's our Week 14 NFL betting preview!

On today's show, the guys pick every game against the spread: New York Jets-Buffalo Bills (9:10); New York Giants-Washington Redskins (14:00); New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers (19:00); New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins (23:30); Baltimore Ravens-Kansas City Chiefs (31:00); Indianapolis Colts-Houston Texans (39:30); Atlanta Falcons-Green Bay Packers (45:00); Carolina Panthers-Cleveland Browns (49:50); Denver Broncos-San Francisco 49ers (53:50); Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Chargers (58:00); Detroit Lions-Arizona Cardinals (1:00:55); Pittsburgh Steelers-Oakland Raiders (1:03:00); Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys (1:10:45); Los Angles Rams-Chicago Bears (1:16:00); and Minnesota Vikings-Seattle Seahawks (1:21:50).

Simms' 5 Teams Guaranteed to Lose feature wraps up the show (1:33:00).

Let us know what you think of the picks on Twitter and Instagram @SimmsAndLefkoe.

Warning: Contains NSFW language:

