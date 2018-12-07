Brett Favre: 'Right Now' Patrick Mahomes over Drew Brees for NFL MVP Award

The 2018 NFL MVP race is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory, and as the season hits the stretch run, three-time MVP Brett Favre is weighing in on the debate.

Sorry, Drew Brees—Favre is going with Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

"I would say right now, I'd probably have to give it to Mahomes," Favre told TMZ Sports.

The 2017 first-round pick has been nothing short of spectacular in his first year under center. Mahomes leads the NFL with 41 touchdown passes and ranks second with 3,923 yards through 12 games, all while leading the Chiefs to first place in the AFC West with a 10-2 record.

Meanwhile, Brees has taken his game to another level this year. The 39-year-old leads the league by completing a jaw-dropping 75.5 percent of his passes and ranks third in touchdown passes (30) and 11th in yards (3,262). New Orleans is 10-2 as well and atop the NFC South.

And although Brees has a Super Bowl MVP on his resume, he does not have an NFL MVP award in his 18-year career.

Many individual numbers favor Mahomes, and the Chiefs also have the No. 1 scoring offense (37.0 points per games) in the league, while Brees and the Saints rank second (34.9).  

