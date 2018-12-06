Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are 4-0 straight up and 3-1 against the spread over their last four meetings with the Minnesota Vikings, including that unlikely victory in an NFC playoff game in Minneapolis two seasons ago. The Seahawks aim to make it five in a row over Minnesota when the teams meet for a big game on Monday night in Seattle.

NFL point spread: The Seahawks opened as three-point favorites; the total was 43.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 31.4-16.0 Seahawks (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

The Vikings hope to bounce back after falling at New England last week 24-10. Minnesota was down to the Patriots 10-0 early, tied the game at 10-10 in the third quarter but gave up the next 14 points and couldn't make up any ground from there.

On the afternoon, the Vikings got beat on most of the stat sheet but what really hurt was a missed field goal after reaching the New England 22-yard line as well as a Kirk Cousins interception in the Patriots' end zone.

Prior to last week, Minnesota had out-gained six of its previous seven opponents, going 5-2 SU and 4-2-1 ATS in the process. At 6-5-1 overall, the Vikings cling to the No. 6 spot in the NFC playoff standings.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

The Seahawks carry a three-game winning streak into this contest after beating San Francisco last week 43-16. Seattle punted on its first possession of the game then scored touchdowns on its next two, led 20-3 at the half, then scored the first touchdown out of the locker room and breezed from there to the victory and the easy cover as a 10-point favorite.

On the day, the Seahawks out-rushed the 49ers 168-66 and won the turnover battle 3-0, creating a plus-10 point difference.

So Seattle has now out-rushed seven of its last nine opponents, going 6-3 SU and 6-2-1 ATS in the process, and 2-0-1 ATS in their last three games on the NFL gambling lines. At 7-5 overall, the Seahawks now own the No. 5 spot in the NFC playoff standings.

Smart betting pick

Minnesota has alternated wins and losses for the last six weeks and might be ready to rebound in this spot. Seattle, meanwhile, won by blowout last week but generally plays close games as eight of its 12 contests this season have been decided by one score. Smart money here takes the Vikings and the points.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in six of the Seahawks' last eight games on a Monday.

The total has gone under in nine of the Vikings' last 12 games at night.

The Vikings are 8-1 SU in their last nine games after a loss.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.