Reuben Foster's Ex-Girlfriend Talks Alleged Assault, LB Being Signed by Redskins

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster's ex-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, appeared Thursday on Good Morning America and discussed the alleged assault that led to his departure from the San Francisco 49ers.

Ennis said Foster flew her out to Florida to work on their relationship while he was seeing someone else, and she alleged that Foster slapped and pushed her when she threatened to tell the other woman that he arranged for her to come to Florida:

The Redskins claimed Foster off waivers just days after his arrest for the alleged assault, and Ennis noted she was "shocked" another team was willing to acquire him immediately.

