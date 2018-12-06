Reuben Foster's Ex-Girlfriend Talks Alleged Assault, LB Being Signed by Redskins

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 21: Reuben Foster #56 of the San Francisco 49ers defends during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 39-10. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster's ex-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, appeared Thursday on Good Morning America and discussed the alleged assault that led to his departure from the San Francisco 49ers.

Ennis said Foster flew her out to Florida to work on their relationship while he was seeing someone else, and she alleged that Foster slapped and pushed her when she threatened to tell the other woman that he arranged for her to come to Florida:

The Redskins claimed Foster off waivers just days after his arrest for the alleged assault, and Ennis noted she was "shocked" another team was willing to acquire him immediately.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NFL Expert Picks for Week 14 ✅

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Expert Picks for Week 14 ✅

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Reuben Foster's Ex-Girlfriend Recounts Alleged Assault

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Reuben Foster's Ex-Girlfriend Recounts Alleged Assault

    Good Morning America
    via Good Morning America

    Tom Brady Audibles to James White During a Play Fake 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tom Brady Audibles to James White During a Play Fake 🎥

    reddit
    via reddit

    Sanchez Ready to Apply Playoff Experience to Lead Redskins

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Sanchez Ready to Apply Playoff Experience to Lead Redskins

    The Washington Times http://www.washingtontimes.com
    via The Washington Times