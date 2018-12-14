NFL Rookies Poised for Breakout Sophomore Seasons in 2019

0 of 8

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

In the NFL, there's an abundance of untapped potential, but it's not easy to optimize production, especially regarding rookies who are adjusting to pros.

In some scenarios, a roster rebuild could slow player progress. On a field with 10 teammates, synergy or the lack thereof can affect production. A first-year signal-caller cannot move the chains without quality pass-catchers. A majority of ball-carriers need a strong offensive line to attack run defenses.

In other cases, rookies have to simply play their way into bigger roles, which may lead to increased production. Lastly, injuries create opportunity—the next man up must fill the void.

Taking depth charts and likely roster changes into consideration, let's analyze eight rookies who've flashed their capabilities but have more to look forward to next year as probable sophomore standouts.