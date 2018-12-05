Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Gives Advice to Kareem Hunt, Reuben Foster

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who served a six-game suspension in 2017 after being accused of domestic violence, offered his advice to Kareem Hunt and Reuben Foster on Wednesday.

"Just focus on your day-to-day life, making sure you're winning the next day," Elliott told reporters. "When you start looking down the road, you can kind of get bogged down. Just make sure you focus on the day to day and doing better day to day and things are going to work themselves out."

Elliott has denied all allegations of domestic abuse and was never charged with a crime. The NFL conducted its own investigation into Elliott's case and found evidence he had struck an ex-girlfriend on three occasions.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt last week after video emerged of him pushing and kicking a woman in February at a Cleveland hotel.

Washington claimed Foster on waivers after the San Francisco 49ers released the second-year linebacker following his arrest on domestic violence charges, his second arrest for domestic violence this year.

