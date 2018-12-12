NFL Players Ready to Become Household Names This Postseason

NFL Players Ready to Become Household Names This PostseasonDecember 12, 2018
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs put together three solid years in the NFL, but his game-winning catch during the 2017 divisional round, dubbed the Minnesota Miracle, thrust him into the limelight.
Whether it happens in a moment or during a spectacular single-game performance, the postseason can change the level of recognition someone gets. Players in contract years or who are pushing for more snaps can prove a point in January. With all the eyes watching and so much at stake, budding talents rise to the occasion.
Those within the fanbase can identify their unheralded playmakers, but the casual spectator needs a formal introduction.
If each of their teams qualify, these eight players will be instrumental in playoff runs. It's the watch list for under-the-radar contributors ready for the spotlight. None of the selections below have a Pro Bowl campaign at their current, primary positions—excluding special teams honors.
RB Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears
During the offseason, the Chicago Bears acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson, selected wideout Anthony Miller in the second round of April's draft and signed Trey Burton, a rising talent at tight end who was coming from a Super Bowl team.
Still, Tarik Cohen leads the squad in receptions (63) and yards (679). He's a holdover at running back (4.6 yards per carry) who also functions as a reliable pass-catcher.
The Bears' aerial attack doesn't feature a dominant No. 1 wide receiver who's hauling in highlight-reel catches and garnering consistent double teams, but Cohen's dynamic capabilities have been critical in moving the chains. Under head coach Matt Nagy, he's averaging 11.2 touches per contest, and the 23-year-old makes the most of his opportunities in space at 7.3 yards per touch.
As the team's leading pass-catcher, Cohen will play a vital part in the 9-4 Bears' postseason success, even though he's Jordan Howard's backup. With three of the top run defenses in the NFC playoff picture (New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys), a couple of big games could propel him into the spotlight.
RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens
Before their Week 13 outing against the Atlanta Falcons, the Baltimore Ravens placed running back Alex Collins on injured reserve with a foot injury. He had an underwhelming season after he emerged as the team's lead ball-carrier last year. The 24-year-old eclipsed 60 rushing yards once in 10 contests this year.
Since taking over the majority of carries in Week 11, running back Gus Edwards has racked up 77 attempts for 382 rushing yards and a touchdown. He looks like an upgrade over Collins.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson's totals factor into the 7-6 Ravens' fourth-ranked rushing offense, but he can also hand off to a running back who can move the ball at 4.8 yards per carry. Edwards averaged 19.3 totes per contest over the last four outings. The Rutgers product could serve as a workhorse option in the backfield to close games and keep the chains moving on critical downs.
Regardless of who starts under center between Jackson and Joe Flacco, the quarterback will need a complementary threat on the ground for a deep playoff push.
RB Sony Michel, New England Patriots
If not for injuries, New England Patriots running back Sony Michel would already list among first-year standouts. The tailback underwent an offseason knee procedure, which kept him out of Week 1 action. During Week 7, he twisted his knee and missed two more games.
When healthy, Michel has handled the bulk of the rush attempts in the Patriots backfield. He's logged 17-plus carries in six outings, which include three 100-yard performances.
The Patriots selected Michel in the first round of this year's draft, and he's filled a free-agent void.
Michel seamlessly took over for running back Dion Lewis, who led the New England backfield last year. He's carving into run defenses at 4.3 yards per carry. The 23-year-old Georgia product should become a significant playoff contributor, especially if the passing attack goes through any rough patches.
If the Patriots hold on to the No. 2 spot in the AFC, they'll host at least one playoff game at Gillette Stadium, where inclement weather could dictate the offensive game plan. In that scenario, Michel could become a difference-maker on the ground.
WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
The 8-5 Seattle Seahawks have established their brand of football, which features a heavy dose of the ground attack. But beyond that, quarterback Russell Wilson can still pick apart an opposing secondary. This year, he's doing so with a new lead wideout in Tyler Lockett.
In March, the Seahawks allowed Paul Richardson to hit free agency and inked Lockett to a three-year, $31.8 million extension. He's rewarded the team's decision, recording career highs in yards (755) and touchdowns (nine) while converting 79 percent of his targets into receptions. Averaging 15.4 yards per catch, the fourth-year wideout can make gains in chunks.
When one thinks about the Seahawks passing attack, Doug Baldwin comes to mind because of his long-standing rapport with Wilson. He's battled through knee, groin and hip injuries, though, while Lockett leads the receiving corps as the No. 1 pass-catching target.
Lockett has accumulated 22 receptions for 344 yards and four touchdowns against NFC teams in the playoff picture, which indicates his ability to produce against top-notch competition as a potential rising star.
DT Sheldon Rankins, New Orleans Saints
Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is experiencing a breakout season with a career-high eight sacks, which ranks second on the team behind edge-rusher Cameron Jordan.
That duo gives the Saints a solid one-two punch in the trenches to disrupt opposing quarterbacks before they can test the league's 28th-ranked pass defense. The Louisville product accumulated 14 sacks between his junior and seniors years, leading to a surge in draft placement to No. 12 overall in 2016.
Three regular seasons later, the 11-2 Saints are reaping the benefits of Rankins' ability to penetrate the pocket on the interior. We all know what Jordan can do in one-on-one situations, but he'll have help in the form of a 6'2", 305-pound pass-rushing defensive tackle performing at his best.
DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
There's a fair argument for Kansas City Chiefs edge-rusher Dee Ford to take this spot, as he's logged 11 sacks, but defensive tackle Chris Jones leads the team with 11.5.
Furthermore, Jones has shown improvement every year since he came into the league as a second-rounder out of Mississippi State in 2016. During the offseason, he set a lofty goal, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "I've been talking about it all summer," he said. "I've been voicing it to my teammates. I want to lead the NFL in sacks. I believe that wholeheartedly. You have to speak it to believe it."
To lead in the league in sacks, Jones would have to make up ground on Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who's recorded 16.5. Nevertheless, the Chiefs interior defender could put himself among household names if he gets within reach of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year's numbers.
With the knack to bulldoze through the trenches, Jones also leads the Chiefs in tackles for a loss with 15. Additionally, he's capable of disrupting plays at the line of scrimmage with active hands, as he's notched four pass breakups.
Spectators may be enamored with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense, but Jones could make a name for himself as a budding defensive playmaker as well. He's on a hot streak as a pass-rusher weeks away from the postseason, logging a sack in nine consecutive games.
ILB Cory Littleton, Los Angeles Rams
The Rams' electric offense and Donald's league-leading 16.5 sacks have drowned out linebacker Cory Littleton's buzz, but he belongs on the postseason watch list.
Littleton will become a restricted free agent in March. If he can flash in January, other teams may challenge the Rams with offer sheets. The 25-year-old has blossomed as a primary starter for the first time in his career, recording 74 solo tackles, four sacks and 10 pass breakups.
Though it took two years to secure a prominent role, Littleton has become a key playmaker sandwiched between All-Pros on the defensive line and secondary.
Offensive coordinators may stay up late thinking about ways to block Donald and Ndamukong Suh or attack Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib on the back end, but Littleton can make plays in run and pass situations. He's a valuable asset going downhill to stop ball-carriers and backpedaling in short-area coverage assignments.
S Justin Reid, Houston Texans
Houston Texans rookie Justin Reid has displayed above-average coverage skills at an early stage. The Stanford product has snagged three interceptions and returned one for a touchdown, and has nine pass breakups.
Reid's ball-hawking presence comes at an opportune time. The Texans have dealt with multiple absences in the secondary. Cornerback Kevin Johnson (concussion) landed on injured reserve. Aaron Colvin has only appeared in seven games because of an ankle injury. Andre Hal appeared in five contests since the team activated him off the NFI list, where he spent the first part of the season because of Hodgkin lymphoma.
The 9-4 Texans will need Reid to continue to flash his ability to handle deep safety as the last line of defense against the passing game. In the postseason, Houston could face a few clubs with top-10 aerial attacks in yards and touchdowns, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and Chiefs. It's an ideal time for the rookie to elevate his status against stiff competition.