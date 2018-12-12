NFL Players Ready to Become Household Names This Postseason

0 of 8

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs put together three solid years in the NFL, but his game-winning catch during the 2017 divisional round, dubbed the Minnesota Miracle, thrust him into the limelight.

Whether it happens in a moment or during a spectacular single-game performance, the postseason can change the level of recognition someone gets. Players in contract years or who are pushing for more snaps can prove a point in January. With all the eyes watching and so much at stake, budding talents rise to the occasion.

Those within the fanbase can identify their unheralded playmakers, but the casual spectator needs a formal introduction.

If each of their teams qualify, these eight players will be instrumental in playoff runs. It's the watch list for under-the-radar contributors ready for the spotlight. None of the selections below have a Pro Bowl campaign at their current, primary positions—excluding special teams honors.