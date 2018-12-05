New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Steven Senne/Associated Press

As they do with all their divisional opponents the New England Patriots own the recent rivalry with the Miami Dolphins, winning six of the last eight meetings straight up, including a blowout victory back in September, and going 6-2 against the spread along the way. The Patriots shoot for the season sweep of the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in South Florida.

NFL point spread: The Patriots opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 48.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 32.0-14.6 Patriots (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Patriots can cover the spread

New England is 2-0 both SU and ATS since that ugly loss at Tennessee a few weeks ago, after beating Minnesota last week 24-10. The Patriots drove the opening possession of the game 81 yards to a touchdown, led 10-0 in the second quarter, let the Vikings forge a 10-10 tie in the third quarter but scored the last 14 points of the game for the victory and the cover as six-point favorites.

On the afternoon New England held a 27-16 advantage in first downs, out-gained Minnesota 471-296, out-rushed the Vikings 160-95 and won time of possession by a 33/27 split. The Patriots have now out-gained and out-rushed four of their last five opponents, going 4-1 ATS in the process.

At 9-3 overall New England trails Kansas City by just one game in the battle for the best record in the AFC, and the Patriots own the head-to-head tie-breaker on the Chiefs.

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

Miami just snapped a two-game losing skid with a 21-17 win over Buffalo last week. The Dolphins drove the opening possession of the game 75 yards to a touchdown, led 14-6 at the half, fell down 17-14 early in the fourth quarter but immediately drove 75 yards to a go-ahead score and held on from there for the victory and the money as three-point favorites.

On the day Miami got beat along most of the stat sheet but won the turnover battle 3-1, creating a plus-7 points differential, which basically decided the game.

The Dolphins are now 5-1 both SU and ATS at home this season, and 2-1 SU and ATS as home dogs. At 6-6 overall Miami trails Baltimore by just one game in the battle for the second AFC wild-card spot.

Smart betting pick

The Patriots beat the Dolphins 38-7 back in Week 4 and while they probably won't win this one by 31 points they will win and probably cover. Smart money here gives the nod to New England.

NFL betting trends

The Patriots are 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five games vs the Dolphins.

The total has gone over in 13 of the Dolphins' last 18 games at home.

The Patriots are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games in the early afternoon.

