Michael Vick on Kareem Hunt: 'He Can Always Reach out to Me'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is willing to lend a helping hand to former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt following his recent release.

Vick spoke to TMZ Sports on Tuesday about Hunt's situation and how he could potentially help:

"He can always reach out to me. I'm going to give him positive advice," Vick said. "I didn't condone what he did—I'm against that—but he's gotta learn from the situation."

The Chiefs waived Hunt last week after video emerged showing him pushing and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February:

In an interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters, Hunt said: "It was just a long night. To be exact, it don't really matter what happened. I was in the wrong. I could have took responsibility and made the right decision to find a way to de-escalate the situation."

Hunt's NFL career is currently on hold, as he is without a team and is on the Commissioner Exempt List, meaning he isn't eligible to play or practice if a team does sign him.

Vick sat out the 2007 and 2008 seasons while serving prison time on dog fighting charges, but he returned as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2010.

On Tuesday, Vick stressed the importance of getting help: "You gotta get help. That's what I did. I got help. People helped me in my situation. He gotta get help, and that's what's most important."

Vick also called for Hunt to "learn to control" his anger.

While it's possible for the 23-year-old Hunt to enjoy a Vick-like comeback, he is likely to face a suspension if and when the NFL reinstates him.