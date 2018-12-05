NFL Power Rankings 2018: Week 14 Standings Based on Latest Super Bowl Odds

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

With 13 weeks of NFL action in the books, we're starting to get a clear idea of which teams have what it takes to be legitimate contenders. Every team has slipped up at least once to this point, but while some potential playoff teams have continued to stumble, others have bounced back to remain Super Bowl favorites.

Which teams currently have the best chances of reaching the big game in 2019? That's what we're going to determine here. We're going to run down our Week 14 power rankings based on the latest Super Bowl odds from OddsShark. We'll use factors like recent team performances, team health and divisional competition for tie-breakers.

We'll also take a look at some of the most interesting rankings of the week.

Week 14 NFL Power Rankings

1. Los Angeles Rams: 3-1

2. New Orleans Saints: 10-3

3. New England Patriots: 11-2

4. Kansas City Chiefs: 11-2

5. Los Angeles Chargers: 11-1

6. Houston Texans: 16-1

7. Pittsburgh Steelers: 16-1

8. Chicago Bears: 18-1

9. Dallas Cowboys: 25-1

10. Seattle Seahawks: 28-1

11. Minnesota Vikings: 33-1

12. Baltimore Ravens: 40-1

13. Philadelphia Eagles: 40-1

14. Indianapolis Colts: 40-1

15. Denver Broncos: 66-1

16. Carolina Panthers: 80-1

17. Tennessee Titans: 80-1

18. Washington Redskins: 125-1

19. New York Giants: 200-1

20. Cincinnati Bengals: 200-1

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 250-1

22. Cleveland Browns: 250-1

23. Miami Dolphins: 250-1

24. Green Bay Packers: 250-1

25. Detroit Lions: 400-1

26. Atlanta Falcons: 400-1

27. Jacksonville Jaguars: 500-1

28. Buffalo Bills: 1000-1

29. New York Jets: 1000-1

30. Arizona Cardinals: 3000-1

31. San Francisco 49ers: 3000-1

32. Oakland Raiders: 5000-1

No. 2 New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints went into Dallas last Thursday and got punched in the mouth by the Cowboys. It knocked New Orleans out of the No. 1 spot in the NFC and dropped the Saints behind the Los Angeles Rams in our power rankings.

Here's the thing, though, the Saints still have to be considered one of the favorites to get to the Super Bowl out of the NFC. If things stay as they are, New Orleans would still have a first-round bye. The only way New Orleans is on the road before the Super Bowl is if the Rams meet them in the NFC title game.

These are the same Rams the Saints already beat 45-35 a few weeks ago.

New Orleans still has one of the best offenses in the entire league, and it has a defense that has allowed just 13 points per game over the last four weeks. That defense is peaking at just the right time to spark a championship run.

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain a top-10 team, but they could be in serious trouble. After losing back-to-back games to the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh is now sitting at 7-4-1, just barely above the 7-5 Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

While Pittsburgh does have a good chance of staying in front of Baltimore for another week, it will face the Oakland Raiders without starting running back James Conner.

There's at least some chance the Steelers will slip up against the Raiders after traveling across the country. Pittsburgh hasn't been all that consistent on the road this season. It's more likely, though, that they'll have problems in Week 15 against the New England Patriots or in Week 16 in New Orleans.

No. 12 Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are near the bottom of the playoff picture right now, but expect that to change in the coming weeks if the offense continues to roll with Lamar Jackson under center. It's unclear whether he or Joe Flacco will start this week, but Flacco did return to practice.

Baltimore's offense has been more dynamic with Jackson and Gus Edwards leading the rushing attack, and that represents the Raven's best chance of knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's true the best defense is a good offense," coach John Harbaugh said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. "Whether you're scoring a lot of points or whether you're eating up the clock, one or the other. The number of plays they are playing, the fact that they are fresh and well rested to get after people makes a big difference."

The Ravens defense is allowing a league-low 17.8 points per game. While it isn't going to stonewall Patrick Mahomes and Co., it can slow the Chiefs offense. By controlling the tempo with the run, that may be enough.

If the Ravens can win out, they only need Pittsburgh to lose once to steal the division.