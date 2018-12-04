Kareem Hunt Removed from Madden 19 After Video of Altercation Released

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

EA Sports is removing Kareem Hunt from its Madden 19 video game on the heels of a video being released showing the former Kansas City Chiefs running back knocking a woman to the ground and kicking her at a Cleveland hotel in February.

Per USA Today's Eli Blumenthal, a spokesperson for EA Sports confirmed Hunt would no longer be a playable character in the latest iteration of the popular series.

"We are in the process of removing Kareem Hunt from the Madden NFL 19 roster, Madden Overdrive and Madden Ultimate Team," the spokesperson said.

TMZ Sports published the video Friday, leading to the Chiefs releasing the second-year running back that same day.

The spokesperson also told Blumenthal that gamers who have Hunt on their "Ultimate Team" roster will have a "replacement generic player with identical stats."



EA Sports previously took this approach in 2014 after video of former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice punching his then-fiancee, Janay Palmer, in an Atlantic City elevator was made public.

Hunt became an unrestricted free agent on Monday after going unclaimed on waivers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 23-year-old remains on the commissioner's exempt list and is subject to suspension under the NFL's personal-conduct policy.