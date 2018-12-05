Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

Sam Craft/Associated Press

While your high draft picks don't always perform up to expectations—think of Drew Brees in Week 13—you're still going to stick by them now that the fantasy playoffs are here. The real trick this time of year is figuring out which fringe starters to rely on from week to week.

If, for example, you decided to stick with wide receiver Dante Pettis last week, you were rewarded with five receptions, 129 yards and two touchdowns. If you gave Tre'Quan Smith a shot? Well, you weren't rewarded at all.

Heading into Week 14, the smart move will be playing the matchups with fringe fantasy starters. We're going to examine some of those matchups with one player to start and one to bench at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

Quarterback

Start 'Em: Baker Mayfield vs. Carolina Panthers



Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a solid streaming option over the past several weeks. While he got into some trouble early last week against the Houston Texans—he tossed three first-half interceptions—he recovered to finish with 397 yards and a touchdown to still have an average fantasy outing.

You'll be looking for better than average in Week 14, though, and that's exactly what you should be able to get out of Mayfield. He'll be playing a softer defense in the Carolina Panthers, and he'll be playing at home.

The Panthers have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, according to FantasyPros.

Last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns against Carolina. That's a realistic floor for Mayfield. His ceiling is much higher.

Sit 'Em: Ryan Tannehill vs. New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has also been a decent streaming option since returning from injury. He only had 137 yards passing with an interception, but he also tossed three touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills.

The New England Patriots defense hasn't created a wasteland for opposing fantasy quarterbacks, but it has been better since the bye at limiting them.

New England has allowed just one passing touchdown in each of the last two games. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passed 44 times against New England last week and finished with just 201 yards with a touchdown and two picks.

Playing at home, Tannehill should fare a bit better than Cousins did last week, but don't expect him to be a top-15 fantasy option.

Running Backs

Start 'Em: Jaylen Samuels at Oakland Raiders



The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had running back Le'Veon Bell all season. Now, they're going to be without James Conner, who suffered a leg injury in Week 13. Conner has already been ruled out Week 14.

"[The] injury is probably a little more significant than we initially thought," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "I don't know if you would describe it as a high-ankle sprain. It is an ankle sprain, much more than a contusion initially thought to be."

Enter Jaylen Samuels, who had two carries and caught three passes for 20 yards and a touchdown last week. The Steelers are likely to use a committee backfield against the Oakland Raiders, but Samuels' receiving ability puts him at the top of the bunch. If you're a Conner owner, grab him now.

The Raiders have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Sit 'Em: Dion Lewis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Earlier in the season, Dion Lewis was the Tennessee Titans running back to own. His receiving role gave him more PPR value than teammate Derrick Henry, and he was even taking a notable chunk of the rushing touches.

Things have changed recently, and while Lewis will still have the occasional good game, he's been inconsistent. For example, he had seven receptions in Week 12, but he had just one catch in Week 11 and two grabs last week. He hasn't scored or reached the 50-yard mark in that span.

While Henry hasn't been a great option either, he has at least found the end zone.

We're not big fans of either Titans back this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, though. Only the Baltimore Ravens have allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing running backs.

Wide Receivers

Start 'Em: Calvin Ridley at Green Bay Packers



Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has had his ups and downs this season. He started out blazing with six touchdowns in his first four games, but then he cooled off considerably. He's still had the occasional hot outing, but those have come exclusively in favorable matchups.

Two weeks ago against the New Orleans Saints, for example, he caught eight passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Last week against a better Baltimore Ravens defense, he had just three catches for 22 yards.

We like Ridley's matchup against the Green Bay Packers this week. For starters, we expect the Packers offense to rebound with a strong game in the wake of Mike McCarthy's firing. This could lead to a shootout between Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan—and naturally, more opportunities for Ridley.

Those opportunities could lead to some quality fantasy production. The Packers have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

Sit 'Em: Golden Tate at Dallas Cowboys

Wideout Golden Tate finally had his coming-out party with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. Since being added before the trade deadline, Tate had largely been underwhelming. Against the Washington Redskins, though, he caught seven passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Do we expect Tate's production to continue surging now that he's getting comfortable in Jay Gruden's system? Well, yes and no.

Tate is a solid option moving forward, but we don't love his matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Against the Saints, Dallas proved it can shut down even the best passing offenses. That's not what Philadelphia has.

Only two teams have allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. Expect Tate to take a step back before taking another leap forward.