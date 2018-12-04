Brandon Browner Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison in Attempted Murder Case

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2018

Seattle Seahawks' Brandon Browner reaches for a ball at an NFL football practice Wednesday, June 1, 2016, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading no contest to attempted murder.

According to TMZ Sports, Browner allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's La Verne, California, apartment in July where he dragged her and smothered her in her own carpet.

In exchange for charges of robbery, burglary and false imprisonment being dropped, Browner pleaded no contest to attempted murder and willful child endangerment since his ex-girlfriend's two children were present at the time of the incident.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

