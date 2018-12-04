Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Michael Perez/Associated Press

An important NFC East matchup will take place in Texas on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys (7-5) host the Philadelphia Eagles (6-6) as small home favorites at sportsbooks. The division-leading Cowboys are riding a four-game winning streak that started with a 27-20 road win over the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.

NFL point spread: The Cowboys opened as 3.5-point favorites; the total was 41.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.5-18.4 Cowboys (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

This is a unique divisional series that has seen the road team win nine of the past 11 meetings straight up, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, along with 13 of the last 17 dating back to 2010. Philadelphia won the most recent game at Dallas 37-9 as a six-point road favorite in Week 11 of last season en route to its first NFC East title since 2013.

The Eagles are obviously in must-win mode knowing that finishing second in the division might not be enough to get back to the postseason, and they have won their last two games with a sense of urgency knowing that might be a possibility.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

The Cowboys are flying high right now after ending a 10-game winning streak for the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints in the Week 13 Thursday night game. They upset the Saints 13-10 as 7.5-point home underdogs behind an outstanding defensive effort that saw them hold their opponent scoreless in the first half.

Dallas has covered the number in each game during its winning streak and has also gone 6-2 against the spread in its last eight. In addition, the Cowboys are 9-3 SU in their previous 12 games as favorites, something that bodes well for them in this spot at home.

Smart betting pick

The visitor has covered 11 of the past 14 meetings, and Philadelphia has won four straight divisional road games (3-1 ATS). While Dallas has been the hotter team lately, a hangover from the New Orleans victory could be in effect here despite having extra time off.

Are the Cowboys really back to being as good as they were two years ago when they won the NFC East? The Eagles will be looking to prove they are still the team to beat in the division, so take the defending champs to win and cover on the road.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in three of the Eagles' last four games vs the Cowboys.

The visiting team is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 games in this matchup.

The Cowboys are 6-15 ATS in their last 21 games at home vs teams with losing records.

