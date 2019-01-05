Laurent Koscielny a Late Scratch vs. Blackpool with Back Injury

TF-Images/Getty Images

Laurent Koscielny could miss further action after the Arsenal centre-back suffered a back injury before the FA Cup third-round match at Blackpool on Saturday.



Goal's Chris Wheatley reported the late change for the Gunners, and Carl Jenkinson will take the Frenchman's place in the team.

Koscielny has had a rough time with injuries in recent years. The player was out for over seven months after he ruptured his Achilles tendon during Arsenal's UEFA Europa League semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid in May 2018.

It was enough to rule the 33-year-old out of France's victorious 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign in Russia. He subsequently retired from duty with Les Bleus.

When fit, Koscielny has been an invaluable presence at the back for both club and country. He joined the Gunners from FC Lorient in 2010 and became a mainstay for then-manager Arsene Wenger, helping the north London club win a trio of FA Cups.

However, another stay on the treatment table will raise further questions about his future at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners began to move on from Koscielny when Unai Emery succeeded Wenger in the dugout in May 2018.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos was recruited from Borussia Dortmund and soon formed a partnership with Shkodran Mustafi. Emery's tenure also saw Rob Holding earn more starts.

The centre-back Wenger signed from Bolton Wanderers for just £2 million in 2016 has begun showing signs he can become a credible starter in the top flight.

Emery can feel confident about turning to Sokratis, Mustafi or Holding during Koscielny's latest absence. He could also offer more playing time to teenager Zech Medley, an exciting prospect who made his senior debut during Arsenal's 3-0 win away to Vorskla in the UEFA Europa League group stage in November.