Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Chicago is 5-1 straight up and 4-2 against the spread over the last six meetings with the Rams, but the last meeting came three seasons ago, and a lot has changed since then for both teams. In a big game in the NFC, the Bears battle Los Angeles on Sunday night at Soldier Field.

NFL point spread: The Rams opened as four-point favorites; the total was 45.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 30.4-18.8 Bears (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Rams can cover the spread

Los Angeles just won its third game in a row and clinched the NFC West, beating the Lions in Detroit last week 30-16. The Rams drew first blood with a first-quarter field goal, led 13-3 at the half, let the Lions get within 16-13 in the third but pulled away with a couple of late scores and covered as 10-point favorites.

On the afternoon, Los Angeles out-gained Detroit 344-310 and out-rushed the Lions 149-102. So on the season, the Rams have out-gained 10 of their 12 opponents and out-rushed eight of 12 foes.

They've also hit the 30-point mark 10 times in 12 games.

At 11-1 overall, Los Angeles leads New Orleans by one game in the battle for the best record in the NFC. But the Rams cannot let up, because the Saints own the head-to-head tie-breaker.

Why the Bears can cover the spread

Chicago is looking to bounce back this week after seeing its five-game winning streak end in a 30-27 overtime loss to the Giants last week. The Bears fell down to New York 7-0 on an early Chase Daniel pick-six, scored the next 14 points, fell down 27-17 late in the fourth quarter but scored twice in the last two minutes, including on a trick play on the final play of regulation to force OT.

Unfortunately, they gave up a field goal with six minutes to go in the extra period and could not respond. On the afternoon, Chicago out-gained the Giants 376-338 but lost the turnover battle 3-1, resulting in a minus-13 point differential.

The Bears have now out-gained seven of their last 10 opponents, going 7-3 SU and 6-4 ATS along the way. Chicago is also 5-1 both SU and ATS at home this season.

At 8-4 overall, the Bears lead the NFC North by a game-and-a-half over Minnesota, and they own the No. 3 spot in the NFC playoff standings.

Smart betting pick

Los Angeles gets the check-mark on offense, but Chicago gets the check-mark on defense. Also, while the Bears might still be without their starting quarterback Daniel has been decent in relief. Throw in a warm-weather team playing in some cold weather and the smart money here likes the home dog.

NFL betting trends

The Rams are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games vs the Bears.

The Bears are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games at home vs teams with winning records.

The Rams are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games in December.

