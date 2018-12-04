Jerry Jones: Cowboys Have 'Keen Interest' in NFL's Handling of Kareem Hunt

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is keeping a close eye on what the NFL decides to do with former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones said he has "keen interest" in how the NFL handles Hunt's case.

The Chiefs released Hunt last week after TMZ Sports released video showing him pushing and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February:

Last season, the NFL suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games for violating the personal conduct policy. The league announced at the time that it gathered enough evidence to determine that Elliott committed domestic violence against his then-girlfriend in 2016.

Hunt is on the commissioner's exempt list, meaning he is ineligible to play or practice if a team signs him.

No video evidence emerged to implicate Elliott, and he has maintained his innocence since the allegations first came to light.

In an interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters, Hunt was apologetic for his actions and for not being up front about the situation with the Chiefs: "It was just a long night. To be exact, it don't really matter what happened. I was in the wrong. I could have took responsibility and made the right decision to find a way to de-escalate the situation."

After being named to the Pro Bowl and leading the NFL in rushing with 1,327 yards as a rookie last season, Hunt was on pace for another huge season in 2018, as he racked up 1,202 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns in 11 games with the Chiefs.

Elliott served his suspension late last season after losing his appeal, but he has bounced back in a big way this season.

The third-year man has rushed for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns while catching 53 passes for 423 yards and three scores in 12 games for the 7-5 Cowboys, who lead the NFC East.

Hunt cleared waivers and is without a team, but he will likely be subject to an NFL suspension given how the league handled Elliott's case as well as Ray Rice's. The former Baltimore Ravens running back was suspended for a full year in 2014 after video showed him punching his then-fiancee.