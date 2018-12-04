Simms & Lefkoe: Should Packers Hire Josh McDaniels as Next Head Coach?

It's our Week 13 recap pod!

On today's episode, the guys discuss all of the key storylines from Week 13 of the NFL season.

Editor's Note: In this episode, the word "female" is twice used as a noun, and the word "girl" is once used to refer to a 19-year-old woman.

While it was felt that these usages must remain in this episode for clarity of the hosts' sentiments, we want to state our intention to do better. It is always important to write and speak with accuracy and respect, especially when discussing topics such as violence against women.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

