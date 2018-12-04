Kareem Hunt Restrained in Video After Alleged January Nightclub Assault

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Video came to light Tuesday reportedly of former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt being held back after an alleged altercation at a Kansas City, Missouri, nightclub in January.

As seen in the following video courtesy of TMZ Sports, Hunt is being calmed down by multiple people in a crowded area:

According to TMZ Sports, the video was captured after Hunt, former NFL running back George Atkinson and others allegedly attacked a 37-year-old man at Mosaic nightclub, leaving him with broken bones and bruises.

No charges were filed against Hunt or anyone else since the accuser reportedly stopped cooperating with police.

The Chiefs released Hunt last week after video emerged of him pushing and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February:

Hunt was placed on the commissioner's exempt list prior to his release, meaning he will have to be reinstated in order to practice and play if a team decides to sign him.

Before that happens, he is likely facing a suspension.

In addition to the aforementioned incidents, TMZ Sports reported that a man alleged Hunt punched him at a resort in Put-in-Bay, Ohio, in June.

Nobody was arrested and no charges were filed in relation to the allegation, however.

The 23-year-old Hunt was one of the NFL's top running backs prior to his release, and he was likely on his way to his second Pro Bowl nod in as many seasons.

After rushing for an NFL-leading 1,327 yards last season as a rookie, Hunt had 1,202 total yards from scrimmage and a career-high 14 touchdowns in 11 games this season.

Without Hunt in the fold, the Chiefs beat the rival Oakland Raiders 40-33 on Sunday to improve to 10-2 and maintain their one-game lead over the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers atop the AFC.