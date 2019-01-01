WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins, AJ Styles on Collision Course and Top Takeaways

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE always ends and begins the year with a bang, and that was clearly a focus in the December 31 edition of Monday Night Raw. The McMahons continue to build a strong foundation for a new era by demanding wrestlers work for opportunities.

This came in a variety of forms. Seth Rollins was pushed by Triple H in much the same way AJ Styles was pushed by Vince McMahon on SmackDown. When Hunter refused to let The Kingslayer get a rematch against Dean Ambrose, Rollins lost it in a match against Bobby Lashley.

Ambrose's next challenger was decided in a Battle Royal in which Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin were the final two. Crews emerged victoriously and continued to show some potential as more than a secondary star on Raw. Corbin meanwhile continues to get a major spotlight.

The Raw women's division also was heavily highlighted this week as familiar matches happened once again. While these matches were fine on their own, they continue to prove that Raw needs a shake-up in the women's division.

These are the biggest takeaways from this week's Raw, looking forward to the new year and with Road to WrestleMania rapidly approaching.