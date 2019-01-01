WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins, AJ Styles on Collision Course and Top Takeaways

WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins, AJ Styles on Collision Course and Top TakeawaysJanuary 1, 2019
WWE always ends and begins the year with a bang, and that was clearly a focus in the December 31 edition of Monday Night Raw. The McMahons continue to build a strong foundation for a new era by demanding wrestlers work for opportunities.
This came in a variety of forms. Seth Rollins was pushed by Triple H in much the same way AJ Styles was pushed by Vince McMahon on SmackDown. When Hunter refused to let The Kingslayer get a rematch against Dean Ambrose, Rollins lost it in a match against Bobby Lashley.
Ambrose's next challenger was decided in a Battle Royal in which Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin were the final two. Crews emerged victoriously and continued to show some potential as more than a secondary star on Raw. Corbin meanwhile continues to get a major spotlight.
The Raw women's division also was heavily highlighted this week as familiar matches happened once again. While these matches were fine on their own, they continue to prove that Raw needs a shake-up in the women's division.
These are the biggest takeaways from this week's Raw, looking forward to the new year and with Road to WrestleMania rapidly approaching.
Triple H and Vince McMahon Have Chosen Champions in Seth Rollins and AJ Styles
Rollins demanded his rematch with Ambrose but instead was greeted by Triple H, who told The Architect he needed to get back to being the ruthless man who once held the WWE Championship. He forced The Kingslayer to fight Lashley, with Rollins assaulting The One and Only with a steel chair.
When McMahon convinced Styles to unleash his more aggressive side, it was a surprise that seemed to indicate The Phenomenal One could be headed to a heel turn. Now it looks more like he's being prepared as The Chairman's champion, with Rollins taking on the same role for HHH.
It would be exciting to see these two former WWE champions battle. They have never fought in WWE despite being two of the company's biggest stars and two of its most impressively consistent performers.
While it might be a distraction for The Boss and his son-in-law to push them both against each other, the end result would be brilliant. This could be a major WrestleMania clash that could steal the show even with neither holding gold.
The potential matches for the Grandest Stage of Them All are still numerous. Rollins could still fight Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. Styles could be WWE champion again by that time. However, stories seem to be forming for an inevitable clash of true greats.
Apollo Crews Getting Final Chances to Shine Before Raw Roster Additions
In a Battle Royal to crown the No. 1 contender to the WWE intercontinental champion, Crews managed to eliminate eight wrestlers and win. Later in the night, he fought The Lunatic Fringe and got close before running right into Dirty Deeds.
Few men are more naturally athletic than Crews. His freakish agility and balance makes some cruiserweights look like they aren't trying hard enough. He came in with solid hype but has never quite built himself up to the level most expected.
Part of the reason for this is that he rarely maximizes his opportunities. He's so naturally gifted that it is a disappointment when he doesn't impress everyone. He should have more outstanding performances at this point, and his match with Ambrose was another big opportunity.
The former representative of Titus Worldwide pushed the IC champion to his limit in a solid showcase even if the crowd was not into it. It might not be enough for him to rise up the ranks with a new batch of stars returning or debuting on the brand in the next few weeks, but it was a solid effort.
Baron Corbin Is Doing Well for a Guy Blamed for All of Raw's Failings
In the No. 1 contender Battle Royal, Corbin lasted until the final two, taking out Curt Hawkins before finally getting taken out by Crews. He then ranted about his lot in life until Elias insulted him. The two brawled with The Drifter sending his rival running up the ramp.
While the former general manager-elect was unfairly labelled as the entire reason Raw was failing, it is odd that he has landed so easily on his feet. It would be more interesting if he was more openly punished for his actions, setting up a complete reset.
Right now, he feels like a man out of place on Raw. He's still acting like the high-and-mighty man in charge without any power. He is constantly in title contention or fighting in the main event. You would assume he was being rewarded at this point.
The Lone Wolf has potential, but he continues to be overexposed even in a smaller role. Raw does not need him to be a main-event star right now, and he is not prepared for that role.
Raw's Women's Division Needs a Dramatic Shake-Up
The Riott Squad fought Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon with Bayley picking the victory with a diving elbow. Ronda Rousey teamed with Natalya and took down Nia Jax and Tamina with The Baddest Woman on the Planet making Snuka tap to the armbar.
When the McMahons promised change in WWE, no division stuck out as needing more of a shake-up than the Raw women's division. While SmackDown women's division feels varied with big stars and potential rising talent, Raw has fallen into an obvious funk.
The Riott Squad only seem to be around to lose six-woman tag matches against Bayley and Banks with a partner of their choosing. The injury of Alexa Bliss left Raw without a real standout heel, and Jax has not been able to take up that mantle.
Even when the women's tag team titles arrive, this division will still need to be more varied. The Boss and Hug Connection need challengers like The IIconics to challenge them. Ruby Riott might be better off separating from Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan to stand out more on her own.
Rousey's biggest two challengers are both on SmackDown, and Asuka could use a fresh set of challengers beyond Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Everything points to a need for the rosters to shift on the Road to WrestleMania.