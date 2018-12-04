Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Breakdown

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

We've gone through 13 weeks of NFL action and are heading into the final month of the season. For you fantasy football enthusiasts out there, this means it's playoff time. Your margin for error is now essentially nonexistent.

One wrong lineup decision could leave you waving goodbye to those all-important bragging rights.

We're here to help sort things out by running down our top plays at each fantasy position. We'll also take a closer look at some potential sleepers at each FLEX position—running back, wide receiver and tight end.

All rankings are based on PPR scoring. All fantasy matchup rankings via FantasyPros.

Quarterbacks

1. Philip Rivers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Drew Brees at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Ben Roethlisberger at Oakland Raiders

4. Cam Newton at Cleveland Browns

5. Andrew Luck at Houston Texans

6. Tom Brady at Miami Dolphins

7. Josh Allen vs. New York Jets

8. Patrick Mahomes vs. Baltimore Ravens

9. Russell Wilson at Minnesota Vikings

10. Aaron Rodgers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey at Cleveland Browns

2. Phillip Lindsay at San Francisco 49ers

3. Saquon Barkley at Washington Redskins

4. Alvin Kamara at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Ezekiel Elliott vs. Philadelphia Eagles

6. Aaron Jones vs. Atlanta Falcons

7. Gus Edwards at Kansas City Chiefs

8. David Johnson vs. Detroit Lions

9. Todd Gurley at Chicago Bears

10. Nick Chubb vs. Carolina Panthers

Sleeper: LeGarrette Blount at Arizona Cardinals

This changes if somehow Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson makes a surprise return in Week 14. We don't expect him to, however, which makes both Theo Riddick and LeGarrette Blount worth considering against the Arizona Cardinals.

Plenty of folks have scooped up Riddick because of his PPR value—he has 15 catches in his last three games—but Blount is more of a sleeper play you may be able to find on the waiver wire. He is currently owned in just 42 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Blount should lead Detroit's rushing attack against a Cardinals defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Blount had just 61 yards rushing last week against the Los Angeles Rams, but he racked up 88 yards two touchdowns the week before.

Against a bad Cardinals run defense, expect him to approach the 100-yard mark and find the end zone.

Wide Receivers

1.Michael Thomas at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Antonio Brown at Oakland Raiders

3. Keenan Allen vs. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Davante Adams vs. Atlanta Falcons

5. Mike Evans vs. New Orleans Saints

6. Julio Jones at Green Bay Packers

7. DeAndre Hopkins vs. Indianapolis Colts

8. Odell Beckham Jr. at Washington Redskins

9. Adam Thielen at Seattle Seahawks

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster at Oakland Raiders

Sleeper: Dante Pettis vs. Denver Broncos

San Francisco 49ers rookie wideout Dante Pettis had his breakout game in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks. He caught five passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He is a terrific guy to target on the waiver wire, especially if you're looking to replace an injured receiver like A.J. Green.

Pettis is owned in a mere three percent of Yahoo leagues.

While Pettis doesn't have a tremendous matchup this week against the Denver Broncos, he does have a fair one. Denver has allowed the 16th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers. Pettis also has the trust of quarterback Nick Mullens.

"I know where he's going to be," Mullens said, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSports.com. "He runs great routes, and he's done a really good job these past two games of just finding a knack for getting open."

Consider Pettis a WR2 or FLEX option with a ton of upside.

Tight Ends

1. Eric Ebron at Houston Texans

2. David Njoku vs. Carolina Panthers

3. George Kittle vs. Denver Broncos

4. Travis Kelce vs. Baltimore Ravens

5. Zach Ertz at Dallas Cowboys

6. Rob Gronkowski at Miami Dolphins

7. Jared Cook vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Vance McDonald at Oakland Raiders

9. Jordan Reed vs. New York Giants

10. Cameron Brate vs. New Orleans Saints

Sleeper: Ian Thomas at Cleveland Browns

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is out for the year with a foot injury, which means Cam Newton won't have one of his favorite targets this week against the Cleveland Browns.

This is where rookie tight end Ian Thomas comes in. The Indiana product played in place of Olsen last week after the veteran went down, and he finished with five receptions and 46 yards receiving. This week, he'll go against a Browns defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Thomas is owned in just one percent of Yahoo leagues.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

3. Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

4. New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

6. Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders

7. Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants

8. Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

9. New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

10. Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Kickers

1. Will Lutz at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Justin Tucker at Kansas City Chiefs

3. Matt Bryant at Green Bay Packers

4. Stephen Gostkowski at Miami Dolphins

5. Brandon McManus at San Francisco 49ers

6. Mason Crosby vs. Atlanta Falcons

7. Greg Zuerlein at Chicago Bears

8. Matt Prater at Arizona Cardinals

9. Brett Maher vs. Philadelphia Eagles

10. Graham Gano at Cleveland Browns