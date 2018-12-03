Kareem Hunt Was Accused of Attacking Man at Nightclub in January

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

A group of men that included former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt reportedly was accused of attacking a man at a nightclub in January.

TMZ Sports obtained a police report from the alleged assault in Kansas City in which a man said he confronted a group of three men that included Hunt and former Chiefs running back George Atkinson after he saw them shoving his friend. He said the group then attacked him, and he suffered a broken rib, broken nose and multiple bruises and contusions as a result.

There were no arrests or charges filed following the alleged incident.

This comes after the Chiefs announced they released Hunt following TMZ publishing video of the running back shoving and kicking a woman last February.

TMZ spoke to the Kansas City Police Department regarding the alleged assault at the nightclub and was told the victim stopped cooperating with the investigation after he filed the initial report.

In June, TMZ also reported a man alleged Hunt punched him at an Ohio resort.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Hunt "faces more than the baseline six-game suspension for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy" if and when he does return to the field. Rapoport noted the league was already investigating the June incident in Ohio prior to TMZ releasing the footage of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the league did not interview Hunt in February about the incident with the woman and instead relied on information from the Chiefs.

Breer noted "Hunt indicated he had nothing to do with it" to his former team.