NFL Predictions Week 14: Early Odds, Picks and Projections for Upcoming Schedule

It's the month of December, and champagne celebrations are starting to dot the NFL landscape.

That can mean only one thing—clinching season is upon us.

The 11-win Los Angeles Rams are the first team to both clinch their playoff spot and secure their division title. The two-win San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders share the distinction of being the only clubs officially eliminated from the postseason race.

The playoff picture should become clearer by this time next week, though, as four more clubs can join the big dance in Week 14.

If the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints win their respective matchups, both clubs will clinch their postseason berths and division titles. The Kansas City Chiefs can join the playoff field with a victory. And if the Houston Texans can reel off their 10th consecutive victory, they would only need a Tennessee Titans loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to claim the AFC South crown.

After laying out the upcoming Week 14 odds and predicting winners for each contest (indicated in bold), we'll take a closer look at three of the most critical contests on the slate.

NFL Week 14 Odds and Picks

Thursday, Dec. 6

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-4.5)

Sunday, Dec. 9

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-3)

New York Giants at Washington Redskins (-1.5)

New Orleans Saints (-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots (-8) at Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-7)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-4.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (-6)

Carolina Panthers (-1.5) at Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos (-5.5) at San Francisco 49ers

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers (-14)

Detroit Lions (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Pittsburgh Steelers (-11) at Oakland Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-4)

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Chicago Bears

Monday, Dec. 10

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)

Ravens at Chiefs

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

This might be Week 14's most intriguing matchup, even if the standings show a three-win difference between Kansas City (10-2) and Baltimore (7-5).

The Chiefs are adjusting on the fly to life without former featured back Kareem Hunt. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the leading the rusher Sunday with 52 yards on nine attempts. New (but familiar) starter Spencer Ware was adequate (47 yards and a score on 14 carries), but Kansas City will need more against a Baltimore defense ranked first in scoring and yards allowed per game.

The Ravens, meanwhile, are riding a three-game winning streak...and facing a quarterback controversy. While rookie Lamar Jackson hasn't lost a start, he hasn't thrown for 200 yards in a game, either. Joe Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, has far better passing numbers, but also none of the mobility and a losing record as a starter this season.

"It's a question that's still yet to be answered," coach John Harbaugh said of his quarterback dilemma. "... We'll figure it out. But like I said, we'll cross that bridge when we get to that."

This matchup should reveal plenty about both sides. Tack on the playoff stakes and cliched play styles—this is every bit the proverbial unstoppable force meets immovable object—and this won't be a game you want to miss.

Rams at Bears

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

At full strength, these are two of the best four teams in football. That's how the stat sheet assesses them, at least, with Los Angeles sitting second in scoring differential (plus-121 points) and Chicago only two spots behind (plus-103).

But there's still a question of whether the Bears will be complete, as starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky—he of the 20 passing touchdowns (against nine interceptions) and three rushing scores—has missed the last two games with a right shoulder sprain. Head coach Matt Nagy wouldn't commit to Trubisky even getting a full week of practice ahead of this Sunday Night Football collision.

"I can't say that for sure," Nagy told reporters. "I hope he is. The last several days, he's getting better and feeling better. So I think it's only fair...that we just keep seeing him throw and see how he feels and then he tells us."

This won't be an easy decision.

On one hand, Chicago needs Trubisky in an attempt to keep pace with a multidimensional L.A. attack powered by Jared Goff (27 touchdowns against seven picks) and Todd Gurley (19 total touchdowns, NFL-best 1,175 rushing yards). On the other, this has a feel of feeding Trubisky to the wolves given the play of MVP candidate Aaron Donald, who has 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in his last six outings.

Vikings at Seahawks

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

While the Seahawks and Vikings have both played their way onto the playoff bubble, each could use a signature win.

Of Minnesota's six triumphs, none have come against a team currently sporting a winning record. Seattle has one such victory, but it came all the way back in Week 3 against a Dallas team that looked dramatically different then.

Neither the Seahawks, nor the Vikings would qualify as a measuring-stick opponent for most clubs, but they should function as such for one another. Defeating the teams they're supposed to has kept them in the race. Losing to superior on-paper squads has prevented them from creating any separation in the wild card chase.

This contest won't grant a playoff wish or dash a postseason dream. It'll just feel that way in the moment. The victor will take a big step toward securing a spot, while the loser will be at risk of being left behind in the NFC's bottleneck.

Odds used courtesy of OddsShark and current as of 11 p.m. ET on Dec. 3.

