Tom Brady Calls Bill Belichick, Adam Thielen Confrontation 'Pretty Funny'

Tempers flared between Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick at one point during their game Sunday, and being able to watch it from afar gave New England quarterback Tom Brady a chance to enjoy the emotional confrontation.

"I've been on the other end of that a few times in my career," Brady said Monday on WEEI (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper). "Pretty funny. ... It's competitive out there. It's very feisty, and everyone's emotions are on their sleeves. You say something and there is just an emotional reaction. That was pretty funny."

With New England leading 24-10 and just more than eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Minnesota running back Latavius Murray picked up a first down on 4th-and-1 at the Vikings' 39-yard line. After the play, Patriots safety Patrick Chung went down with an apparent injury.

Thielen believed that was gamesmanship on the part of the Patriots in order to buy Belichick and Co. extra time to review the play before deciding whether or not to challenge the spot.

Thielen told reporters after the game:

"I just thought the play was cheap. I wasn't directing (frustration) toward him. I just thought the play was cheap. Like I said, I let the emotions get the best of me, because it's a smart football play. If you are in that situation, then why not? It's not cheating, because there's no rule against it from a guy going down. I don't know if he was hurt or not. He might have been hurt. That's fine. It is what it is. But like I said, just interesting timing for a guy to go down on when it's a close play."

In the moment, Thielen approached the referee near the New England sideline to let everyone know how he felt by saying, "That's bulls--t," per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss. To which Belichick responded, per Reiss, "Shut the f--k up."

Belichick opted to challenge the spot, but the call on the field stood. Minnesota's drive would eventually stall, essentially ending the game.

After the game, Thielen downplayed the feud between he and the Patriots coach.

"No offense taken," Thielen said. "It's football. There's emotions. He can think what he wants to think about me. Doesn't change how I'm going to play the game. He can hate me all he wants, and I'm going to still be the same person I am."

Belichick, in his normal manner, called the exchange just holiday pleasantries, per NESN:

Belichick noted on Monday that he has nothing but respect for his opponent.

"I have a lot of respect for Thielen," Belichick said on WEEI, per Ryan Hannable. "He's a great player. I don't really remember what happened. ... I think we've all moved on."

New England moved to 9-3 with the 24-10 victory. Thielen was held to one of his worst games of the season (five catches for 28 yards and a touchdown), and his Vikings dropped to 6-5-1 as they dropped to seventh place in the NFC and outside of a playoff berth.