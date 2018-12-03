Former Lions GM Matt Millen Needs Heart Transplant 'Fairly Soon'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, honorary captain and Penn State alumn Matt Millen waves to the crowd before the team takes on Appalachian State in an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. Millen is stepping away from his TV analyst job for the rest of this season to focus on his health. The Big Ten Network made the announcement Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. The 60-year Millen has amyloidosis and has been seeking a heart transplant. (AP Photo/Chris Knight, File)
Chris Knight/Associated Press

Former NFL player, general manager and commentator Matt Millen has been waiting on a heart transplant for 65 days and needs one "fairly soon," according to Peter King of NBC Sports:

"Millen needs a transplant because he has amyloidosis, a disease that attacks the heart with a rogue protein, amyloid. When I saw him last May, he knew the disease was advancing quickly, but he couldn't have known it would be this quick. At 60, he needs a transplant fairly soon; problem is, he doesn't know what 'fairly soon' means. He feels fine now, but he'll be in the hospital till, he hopes, he gets a heart to replace his sick one."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

