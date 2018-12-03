Former Lions GM Matt Millen Needs Heart Transplant 'Fairly Soon'

Chris Knight/Associated Press

Former NFL player, general manager and commentator Matt Millen has been waiting on a heart transplant for 65 days and needs one "fairly soon," according to Peter King of NBC Sports:

"Millen needs a transplant because he has amyloidosis, a disease that attacks the heart with a rogue protein, amyloid. When I saw him last May, he knew the disease was advancing quickly, but he couldn't have known it would be this quick. At 60, he needs a transplant fairly soon; problem is, he doesn't know what 'fairly soon' means. He feels fine now, but he'll be in the hospital till, he hopes, he gets a heart to replace his sick one."

