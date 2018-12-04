NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Scenarios for AFC and NFC 2018 Postseason Matchups

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

A handful of NFL franchises can officially join the Los Angeles Rams in the postseason field with victories in Week 14.

The Rams secured the NFC West title in Week 13 by beating the Detroit Lions, and now they have their sights set on locking up a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC.

The AFC contains more clinching scenarios this week, as New England and Houston can win their respective divisions, while Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers could secure playoff spots as they fight for the AFC West crown.

Since teams are bunched together more in the NFC, New Orleans is the only team capable of clinching a playoff berth and a division title in Week 14.

At the other end of the standings, San Francisco and Oakland became the first two teams officially eliminated from playoff contention, and they should be joined by a few other sides following Sunday's games.

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (10-2)

2. New England (9-3)

3. Houston (9-3)

4. Pittsburgh (7-4-1)

Wild-Card Race

5. Los Angeles Chargers (9-3)

6. Baltimore (7-5)

7. Miami (6-6)

8. Indianapolis (6-6)

9. Denver (6-6)

10. Tennessee (6-6)

11. Cincinnati (5-7)

12. Cleveland (4-7-1)

13. Buffalo (4-8)

14. Jacksonville (4-8)

15. New York Jets (3-9)

Officially Eliminated

16. Oakland (2-10)

NFC

Division Leaders

1. Los Angeles Rams (11-1)*

2. New Orleans (10-2)

3. Chicago (8-4)

4. Dallas (7-5)

Wild-Card Race

5. Seattle (7-5)

6. Minnesota (6-5-1)

7. Carolina (6-6)

8. Philadelphia (6-6)

9. Washington (6-6)

10. Tampa Bay (5-7)

11. Green Bay (4-7-1)

12. Atlanta (4-8)

13. New York Giants (4-8)

14. Detroit (4-8)

15. Arizona (3-9)

Officially Eliminated

16. San Francisco (2-10)

* denotes team clinched playoff berth.

AFC Playoff Scenarios

Current Bracket

No. 1 Kansas City and No. 2 New England earn first-round byes.

No. 6 Baltimore at No. 3 Houston

No. 5 Pittsburgh at No. 4 Los Angeles Chargers

With the Chargers still one game behind them in the AFC West, the Chiefs won't be able to clinch the division title until after their Week 15 meeting with the current No. 5 seed.

However, Andy Reid's team can secure a spot in the playoffs Sunday given the gap in wins between the No. 1 seed and the wild-card contenders.

A win by the Chiefs over Baltimore in Week 14 sends them to the postseason, as they would have four more wins than the current No. 6 seed as well as the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Ravens.

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Chargers aren't guaranteed of clinching a playoff berth this weekend, but a loss by the Ravens helps their cause, as it would create three games of separation between them and the next wild-card hopeful.

Anthony Lynn's team must beat the Cincinnati Bengals and receive help from the teams playing the four 6-6 AFC sides to earn playoff qualification.

New England and Houston have straightforward clinching scenarios, as they take on the teams directly beneath them in their respective divisions.

A win by the Patriots in Miami locks up the AFC East title, which would allow them to focus on chasing down the No. 1 seed or a first-round bye.

If the Texans knock off Indianapolis and Tennessee loses to Jacksonville, Houston will be crowned the AFC South champion.

If the Texans and Titans win, all Houston has to do is win one of its remaining three games to clinch the division since it holds a three-game lead over Tennessee.

NFC Playoff Scenarios

Current Bracket

No. 1 Los Angeles Rams and No. 2 New Orleans earn first-round byes

No. 6 Minnesota at No. 3 Chicago

No. 5 Seattle at No. 4 Dallas

The Rams can move one step closer to earning home-field advantage Sunday, as a win over the Chicago Bears secures a first-round bye. Sean McVay's team enters the clash at Soldier Field with a three-game advantage on the third-seeded Bears, and a victory would create four games of separation with three contests left.

The Saints receive a second crack at securing a playoff berth in Week 14 after losing last week to Dallas, as a win over Tampa Bay clinches the NFC South title.

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

If Sean Payton's team somehow loses to the Buccaneers, it can still clinch the division title if Carolina falls to Cleveland.

The rest of the NFC is still up for grabs, and playoff-clinching scenarios won't hit the wild-card race until Week 15 at the earliest.

The two games to watch in the NFC playoff picture are Philadelphia's trip to Dallas with first place in the NFC East on the line and Minnesota's Monday night visit to Seattle.

If the Seahawks defeat their closest competition in the wild-card standings in Week 14, they'll set themselves up for a nice run into the postseason.

