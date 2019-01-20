Dele Alli Leaves Tottenham's Match with Fulham After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: A dejected Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on December 2, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli suffered an injury during Sunday's Premier League outing against Fulham.

The England international made his way off the pitch late in the contest, and according to Telegraph Football he seemed to be holding his hamstring:

After the match, manager Mauricio Pochettino told reporters Alli had to be assessed, but noted the injury "doesn't look great."

Alli had scored the equalising goal in Tottenham's 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage, heading in Christian Eriksen's cross to cancel out Fernando Llorente's early own-goal. Harry Winks secured a dramatic 2-1 victory for the visitors when he headed in the winner deep into injury time.  

At the age of 22, Alli is already one of Spurs' biggest stars and a key fixture in the England national team.

He often tucks in behind Harry Kane in an attacking-midfield role, using his chemistry to link up well with the striker in the final third and pushing up to provide Spurs with another option in and around the penalty area.

Alli can also play in a more traditional central-midfield role, although he's not quite as effective when it comes to the defensive side of the game.

With the likes of Eriksen, Winks and Eric Dier in the squad, Spurs still have a number of ways of lining up. Without Alli, though, they are lacking a major contributor of goals.

Compounding the problem is the absence of Kane due to injury, while Son Heung-min is also not available for selection due to his participation in the Asia Cup.

Spurs will face Chelsea in the EFL Cup in their next outing on Thursday.

Related

    Premier League Table Update

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League Table Update

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Thierry Henry Apologises for NSFW During Monaco Loss

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Thierry Henry Apologises for NSFW During Monaco Loss

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Liverpool's Milner Was Sent Off by His Old Teacher 😅

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool's Milner Was Sent Off by His Old Teacher 😅

    via liverpoolecho

    Van Dijk: 'Klopp Makes You Feel Great'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Van Dijk: 'Klopp Makes You Feel Great'

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report