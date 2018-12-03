Fantasy Football Week 14: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

Don Wright/Associated Press

There's still one game remaining in NFL Week 13, but it's not too early to be looking ahead at next week's fantasy football matchups—especially if your playoffs are already underway.

There haven't been too many big surprises in the fantasy charts in Week 13. Big producers included the usual suspects, like tight end Travis Kelce (12 receptions, 168 yards, two touchdowns), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (295 yards and four touchdowns) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (14 receptions, 148 yards and a touchdown).

However, some surprises—like quarterback Josh Allen (231 yards passing, 135 yards rushing and two touchdowns) and wideout Dante Pettis (five receptions, 129 yards and two touchdowns) also entered the mix.

Who do we see as the top scorers in Week 14? Well, that's what we're going to examine here. We're also going to take a closer look at some top waiver-wire targets.

While bye weeks are over, your lineups may still be impacted by injuries and in need of a fill-in. High-ranking positional players like A.J. Green and Greg Olsen were injured over the weekend.

All of our rankings are based on PPR scoring formats.

Quarterbacks

1. Philip Rivers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 335 yards passing, 3 TDs

2. Drew Brees at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 315 yards passing, 3 TDs

3. Ben Roethlisberger at Oakland Raiders: 300 yards passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT

4. Cam Newton at Cleveland Browns: 240 yards passing, 40 yards rushing, 3 TDs, 2 INT

5. Andrew Luck at Houston Texans: 280 yards passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT

6. Tom Brady at Miami Dolphins: 275 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

7. Josh Allen vs. New York Jets: 150 yards passing, 80 yards rushing, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

8. Patrick Mahomes vs. Baltimore Ravens: 310 yards passing, 2 TDs

9. Russell Wilson at Minnesota Vikings: 230 yards passing, 30 yards rushing, 2 TDs, 1 INT

10. Aaron Rodgers vs. Atlanta Falcons: 275 yards passing, 2 TDs

Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey at Cleveland Browns: 110 yards rushing, 10 receptions, 100 yards receiving, 2 TDs

2. Phillip Lindsay at San Francisco 49ers: 140 yards rushing, 2 receptions, 25 yards receiving, 2 TDs

3. Saquon Barkley at Philadelphia Eagles: 90 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. Alvin Kamara at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 50 yards rushing, 7 receptions, 80 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Ezekiel Elliott vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 110 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

6. Aaron Jones at Atlanta Falcons: 130 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 30 yards receiving, 1 TD

7. Gus Edwards vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 140 yards rushing, 2 receptions, 20 yards receiving, 1 TD

8. David Johnson vs. Detroit Lions: 70 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 55 yards receiving, 1 TD

9. Todd Gurley at Chicago Bears: 95 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 45 yards receiving, 1 TD

10. James White at Miami Dolphins: 20 yards rushing, 7 receptions, 75 yards receiving, 1 TD

11. Tarik Cohen vs. Los Angeles Rams: 50 yards rushing, 5 receptions, 55 yards receiving, 1 TD

12. Nick Chubb vs. Carolina Panthers: 85 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 25 yards receiving, 1 TD

13. Joe Mixon vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 80 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 30 yards receiving, 1 TD

14. Austin Ekeler vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 40 yards rushing, 8 receptions, 80 yards receiving

15. Dalvin Cook at Seattle Seahawks: 75 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 65 yards receiving

16. Sony Michel at Miami Dolphins: 120 yards rushing, 1 reception, 10 yards receiving, 1 TD

17. Lamar Miller vs. Indianapolis Colts: 100 yards rushing, 5 receptions, 50 yards receiving

18. Mark Ingram at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 110 yards rushing, 1 reception, 10 yards receiving, 1 TD

19. LeSean McCoy vs. New York Jets: 80 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving

20. Justin Jackson vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 95 yards rushing, 1 TD

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 9 receptions, 140 yards receiving, 1 TD

2. Antonio Brown at Oakland Raiders: 7 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 2 TDs

3. Keenan Allen vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 10 receptions, 120 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. Davante Adams vs. Atlanta Falcons: 9 receptions, 120 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Mike Evans vs. New Orleans Saints: 8 receptions, 120 yards receiving, 1 TD

6. Julio Jones vs. Green Bay Packers: 8 receptions, 115 yards receiving, 1 TD

7. DeAndre Hopkins vs. Indianapolis Colts: 8 receptions, 110 yards receiving, 1 TD

8. Odell Beckham Jr. at Washington Redskins: 7 receptions, 100 yards receiving, 1 TD

9. Adam Thielen at Seattle Seahawks: 6 receptions, 110 yards receiving, 1 TD

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster at Oakland Raiders: 5 receptions, 120 yards receiving, 1 TD

11. Amari Cooper vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 7 receptions, 95 yards receiving, 1 TD

12. Brandin Cooks at Chicago Bears: 6 receptions, 100 yards receiving, 1 TD

13. Tyreek Hills at Baltimore Ravens: 5 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

14. Kenny Golladay at Arizona Cardinals: 8 receptions, 120 yards receiving

15. Adam Humphries vs New Orleans Saints: 5 receptions, 80 yards receiving, 1 TD

16. Tyler Boyd vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 8 receptions, 110 yards receiving

17. Emmanuel Sanders at San Francisco 49ers: 7 receptions, 95 yards receiving

18. Jarvis Landry vs. Carolina Panthers: 7 receptions, 80 yards receiving

19. Julian Edelman at Miami Dolphins: 7 receptions, 75 yards receiving

20. Courtland Sutton at San Francisco 49ers: 7 receptions, 75 yards receiving

Tight Ends

1. Eric Ebron at Houston Texans: 8 receptions, 110 yards receiving, 1 TD

2. Davis Njoku vs. Cleveland Browns: 6 receptions, 75 yards receiving, 1 TD

3. George Kittle vs. Denver Broncos: 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. Travis Kelce at Baltimore Ravens: 5 receptions, 80 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Zach Ertz at Dallas Cowboys: 8 receptions, 105 yards receiving

6. Rob Gronkowski at Miami Dolphins: 7 receptions, 90 yards receiving

7. Jared Cook vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 7 receptions, 85 yards receiving

8. Vance McDonald at Oakland Raiders: 6 receptions, 80 yards receiving

9. Jordan Reed vs. New York Giants: 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving

10. Antonio Gates vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 3 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

Waiver-Wire Targets

RB Justin Jackson (owned in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues)



Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is dealing with an MCL sprain. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, though, Gordon could return for Week 14.

"The Chargers, according to a source, truly consider Gordon's knee a week-to-week injury," Schefter recently wrote. "They want him to rest for now and, in the words of another source, 'at least be ready for the K.C. game.'"

We're inclined to believe that the Chargers will hold Gordon out against the Cincinnati Bengals this week to ensure he's available for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. The Chargers are chasing the Chiefs in the AFC West, and they shouldn't need Gordon to knock off Cincinnati.

Los Angeles managed to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh without Gordon, and a big reason why was rookie running back Justin Jackson. He rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown, added 19 yards on a pass reception and is still available in most leagues.

Cincinnati, by the way, has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, according to FantasyPros.

WR Adam Humphries (48 percent owned)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries isn't quite as widely available as Jackson, but he may be even more appealing to fantasy owners because of his floor.

He's been a big part of the Buccaneers offense over the past five weeks, catching five passes in that span and topping the 50-yard mark in each contest.

This past week against the Carolina Panthers, Humphries caught seven passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. He has another good matchup this week against another NFC South rival.

The New Orleans Saints have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. They'll also be looking to rebound after a tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

Tampa may find itself down early against the Saints, which will lead to a pass-heavy game plan and plenty of opportunities for Humphries.

Courtland Sutton (48 percent owned)

Like Humphries, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is currently available in just over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Expect that to change rather quickly following his big performance against the Bengals.

Sutton caught four passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in Cincinnati. His breakout performance came after head coach Vance Joseph publicly challenged Sutton following Denver's Week 12 win over the Steelers.

"He had a couple of drops," Joseph said, per Chad Jensen of 247Sports.com. "I wouldn't say he's pressing, but he wants to make plays.”

Sutton made his fair share of plays in Week 13, and he could be in store for more against the San Francisco 49ers. Only two teams have allowed more fantasy points to opposing receivers.