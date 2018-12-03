NFL Week 14 Predictions: Projections for the Early Lines, Spreads and Odds

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

It's never too early to start looking at the odds for the upcoming slate of NFL games.

The early lines show seven home underdogs and two lines in double-digits.

As the season winds down, many teams are battling for playoff spots, which presents plenty of intriguing matchups.

There are a number of variables that could still affect the lines throughout the week, particularly with the Jets and Bears, as both hope to have respective starting quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Mitchell Trubiskey return from injuries.

Let's take a look at how the week is shaping up.

Week 14 NFL Odds

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-4.5) | O/U (38)

Baltimore at Kansas City (-8.5) | O/U (53.5)

Indianapolis at Houston (-3.5) | O/U (51.5)

Atlanta at Green Bay (-4.5) | O/U (52.5)

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo (-3.5) | O/U n/a

N.Y. Giants at Washington (-1) | O/U (41.5)

New Orleans (-7.5) at Tampa Bay | O/U (57.7)

New England (-7) at Miami | O/U (48.5)

Carolina (-2.5) at Cleveland | O/U (44.5)

Denver (-3.5) at San Francisco | O/U (41.5)

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers (-14.5) | O/U n/a

Detroit (-2.5) at Arizona | O/U (40.5)

Philadelphia at Dallas (-3.5) | O/U (41.5)

Pittsburgh (-13) at Oakland | O/U (49.5)

L.A. Rams (-4) at Chicago | O/U n/a

Minnesota at Seattle n/a | O/U n/a

Baltimore at Kansas City (-8.5)

This is an intriguing matchup as it pits one of the NFL's best offenses against one of the best defenses.

At this point, everyone is aware of what the Chiefs are capable of doing on offense. After releasing running back Kareem Hunt, they did not miss a beat in a 40-33 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

While they did not have a premiere back, four different players combined to rush for 174 yards, and Patrick Mahomes threw four more touchdown passes.

Yet that was against the Raiders, and the Chiefs will face a test against a Ravens defense that allows a league-best 6.2 yards per pass attempt and 3.9 yards per rushing attempt, good for sixth-best in the league.

They most recently held Matt Ryan—who entered the week with the most passing yards in the league—to 131 passing yards in a 26-16 win over the Falcons, which had head coach John Harbaugh fired up afterwards.

On the other side, Lamar Jackson continues to get the job done in place of Joe Flacco, although most of the damage is with his legs—rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons.

The Chiefs defense, however, is third-worst in the league in total net yards, so the Ravens should still manage to put up points.

The Chiefs' two losses came in games in which they were outdueled in a shootout. The Ravens are not the type of team that can play that style, and the Chiefs are also undefeated at home. But Baltimore's defense should be good enough to make this one at least interesting.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Ravens 24

Philadelphia at Dallas (-3.5)

This could potentially be a pivotal game that could swing the lead of the NFC East if the Eagles take care of Washington on Monday. The two division rivals historically play close games, including a 27-20 Dallas victory earlier this year in Week 10.

In fact, that victory is what jumpstarted the Cowboys' current four-game winning streak that has them at 7-5 and atop the NFC East and hitting their stride. The Eagles, on the other hand, have been treading water hoping to put it all together but have been decimated with injuries on their defense.

The Eagles will have their hands full with Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown that game. The Cowboys rushing attack is second in the NFL in yards, while the Eagles defense is averaging a whopping 4.9 yards per carry against them—the sixth-worst in the league.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Philadelphia hopes to at least get some help back in its secondary in Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas, both of whom missed the last game against the Giants with injuries.

The Cowboys have also proved to be unstoppable at home this year. They are 5-1 in Dallas and are 4-2 against the spread at home as well. Meanwhile, the Eagles are 2-3 on the road, where they are 1-3 against the spread.

The Eagles may keep this one close, but not close enough against a hot Dallas team at home.

Prediction: Cowboys 24, Eagles 20

Atlanta at Green Bay (-4.5)

The Falcons and Packers are two teams with talented quarterbacks, but both teams have been wildly disappointing.

The Packers will enter this game fresh after firing head coach Mike McCarthy after their third straight loss—a 20-17 home loss to the lowly Cardinals—which is a huge variable heading into the week. The friction between him and Aaron Rodgers was well-documented, and perhaps it serves as a weight lifted off the team's shoulders.

The Falcons, meanwhile, are losers of four consecutive games and head on the road where they are 1-4—which is their road record against the spread, too. In fact, the Falcons have struggled against the spread all year, sporting a league-worst 3-9 record.

The Packers are a much better team at home, too, at 4-1-1 this season, but they are just 3-3 against the spread at Lambeau.

Atlanta and Green Bay both have top-10 offenses in the league, and Atlanta's defense has allowed the fifth-most net total yards in the league. This game seems poised for a lot of scoring, which should work in Green Bay's favor at home.

Prediction: Packers 35, Falcons 30

Odds via Oddshark