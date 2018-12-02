Sam Darnold Expected to Play in Week 14 After Missing 3 Games with Foot Injury

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold is apparently nearing a return to the field after missing his third straight game Sunday.

"He could've played, he just needed more reps," head coach Todd Bowles said of Darnold's recovery process from a foot injury, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. Bowles said "you can't bring him back after 14 to 17 days" while pointing to limited practice time and his timing.

While Darnold hasn't played since a Nov. 4 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Bowles indicated he should be set for a return in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills.

New York turned to Josh McCown the last three games with Darnold sidelined, but he was unable to turn the tide of what has shaped up to be a lost season. The AFC East team is in the middle of a six-game losing streak and dropped to 3-9 with Sunday's 26-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Still, there was no need to rush Darnold back given the Jets' position at the bottom of the AFC East, especially since he is the future of the franchise after they selected him with the No. 3 overall pick out of USC in the most recent draft.

The rookie completed 55 percent of his passes for 1,934 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in nine games prior to his setback. McCown, by contrast, has one passing touchdown and four interceptions in the past three games in his place.

Darnold missed New York's last matchup with the Bills this season, a 41-10 loss, and figures to be challenged against a defense that entered play Sunday first in the league in passing yards allowed per game.

The Jets are playing out the string at this point and will look to build some confidence in their youngster with an eye on the 2019 campaign and beyond.