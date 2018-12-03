NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Latest Outlook and 2018-19 Super Bowl Odds

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The NFL's Week 13 Sunday schedule saved its best for last.

There, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers played to a 33-30 classic in favor of the latter, with the Chargers escaping with one at home after rattling off 18 points in the final frame.

Fittingly the result helps to contextualize the latest set of power rankings as the NFL now turns the page and heads for Week 14, barring a Monday kickoff. It also offers up some interesting angles from a long-term betting perspective too, so let's look at the rankings and the latest from oddsmakers.

2018 NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

Rank Team (Super Bowl odds) 1 Kansas City Chiefs (11-2) 2 Los Angeles Rams (13-4) 3 New England Patriots (11-2) 4 New Orleans Saints (13-4) 5 Houston Texans (18-1) 6 Los Angeles Chargers (14-1) 7 Seattle Seahawks (40-1) 8 Chicago Bears (14-1) 9 Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1) 10 Denver Broncos (8-1) 11 Baltimore Ravens (50-1) 12 Dallas Cowboys (25-1) 13 Minnesota Vikings (25-1) 14 Washington Redskins (125-1) 15 Tennessee Titans (125-1) 16 Indianapolis Colts (40-1) 17 Cleveland Browns (150-1) 18 Carolina Panthers (66-1) 19 Detroit Lions (250-1) 20 Atlanta Falcons (250-1) 21 Philadelphia Eagles (50-1) 22 Green Bay Packers (75-1) 23 Miami Dolphins (300-1) 24 Buffalo Bills (500-1) 25 New York Giants (500-1) 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (500-1) 27 Cincinnati Bengals (150-1) 28 Jacksonville Jaguars (750-1) 29 Arizona Cardinals (3000-1) 30 San Francisco 49ers (3000-1) 31 New York Jets (1000-1) 32 Oakland Raiders (5000-1) author's opinion

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.



Keep on Believing: Los Angeles Chargers

Don Wright/Associated Press

It wasn't the prettiest win by any means, but the fact the Chargers were able to travel quite a bit and come away with a win against a team like Pittsburgh means a lot for an underrated team thinking about the playoffs and more.

No need to doubt the Chargers. They are now 9-3, winners of eight of their last nine and only have losses against divisional foes plus the Los Angeles Rams. And the feat they pulled Sunday night was historic, at least from a Pittsburgh perspective:

So it goes when Philip Rivers casually rips off 299 yards and a pair of scores, even without star running back Melvin Gordon.

It helps the long-term outlook Rivers is flanked by a superb defense, which before Sunday night had allowed more than 20 points in a game just once since Week 4. Pittsburgh joins the list of solid teams like Seattle, Tennessee and Cleveland the Chargers have now moved past this year.

While the Chargers won't ever get the attention the Kansas City Chiefs do in the AFC West, they sit in a solid spot in the playoff hunt and have already shown they can play with the best teams in the conference. With Rivers continuing to thrive and a game defense, the Chargers have a pair of key ingredients necessary for a deep run.

Forget It: Green Bay Packers

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The move should say it all—the Green Bay Packers announced the dismissal of head coach Mike McCarthy after a Week 13 loss.

So much for letting the season play out.

Things were that bad in Week 13, where the two-win Arizona Cardinals came to Lambeau Field and escaped with a 20-17 victory. That's an Arizona team with wins over San Francisco twice and nothing else entering Sunday.

It wasn't any one thing that went wrong for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers attempted 50 passes and tossed just one touchdown. The ground game scored a touchdown. The Cardinals only tallied 315 total yards. But it was enough.

Plus, the Rodgers number was a little unexpected:

McCarthy's fit with Rodgers mostly explains the move and moving forward the rest of the season will be more about the coaching search, not the games themselves.

Which makes the Packers obvious no-fly zones. They are now 4-7-1 with four to go, with one being a possible shootout against Atlanta and another against Chicago's dominant defense. Minnesota and Chicago play some tough teams and each other before the season ends, but the Packers likely aren't going to rally after such a dramatic change.

Don't Doubt: Seattle Seahawks

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks just keep quietly going about their business.

Week 13 was a 43-16 thumping of the San Francisco 49ers, an expected win and what should be the first of a season sweep with the rematch coming in Week 15. The Seahawks have now won three in a row and five of their last seven, the only losses coming to the Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

The win over the 49ers was a good example of Seahawks football this year. Russell Wilson tossed four touchdowns. Two running backs totaled north of the 60-yard mark. Three different receivers scored touchdowns. The defense tallied three sacks and limited the 49ers to 2.9 yards per carry on the ground.

While it was safe to presume the Seahawks were heading for a bit of a rebuild this year with the Legion of Boom out of commission and other names gone, it was easy to overlook the fact players like Bobby Wagner remained:

The Seahawks will remain a serious threat as long as Wilson remains under center. He's up to 29 touchdowns and just five interceptions on the season and his completion percentage hasn't dropped below 61 percent.

Granted, this hasn't been enough in the NFC West with the 11-win Rams running things, but it should end up being more than enough in the NFC outright. The Seahawks still get to play the 49ers and the Cardinals and if they are lucky, Kansas City won't have much to play for in Week 16.

Either way, bettors and fans have been down this path before with the Seahawks, which makes the possible payout quite alluring.