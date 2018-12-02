Week 14 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Trust your eyes—one occurrence is happenstance, but two is a trend. Are you tired of Aaron Rodgers' mediocre performances this season? Perhaps you should pick up a young signal-caller, who's on the rise, as an alternative streamer down the stretch.

No, it's not a call to bench Rodgers, but owners should give themselves an option to play the matchups, especially after the Green Bay Packers fired head coach Mike McCarthy, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. As of late, two rookie quarterbacks have been more productive in the fantasy realm. Week 14 would be a good time to make a move for either on the waiver wire.

There's one major injury that will cause a change in the tight end rankings going forward. Don't miss out on a potential contributor on a team still battling for a playoff spot. Lastly, managers may have another shot at an emerging running back, who could blossom behind a strong offensive line.

All pickup suggestions below are owned in fewer than 60 percent of leagues as of Sunday 7:30 p.m. ET.

Week 14 Breakout Candidates, Pickups

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (5 percent owned)

QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers (59 percent owned)

RB Doug Martin, Oakland Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (53 percent owned)

RB Chris Thompson, Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants (48 percent owned)

RB Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Redskins (0 percent owned)

WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers (49 percent owned)

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (46 percent owned)

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns (0 percent owned)

DEF New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (46 percent owned)

DEF Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (24 percent owned)

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (5 percent owned)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fantasy owners should jump on the Josh Allen bandwagon early. He's owned in just five percent of leagues. After scoring 57.04 points over the last two games, the Buffalo Bills signal-caller will become a hot commodity for Week 14 against the New York Jets.

The Bills throttled the Jets at MetLife Stadium 41-10 with quarterback Matt Barkley under center. Now, with Allen healthy, he offers a dual-effect in terms of fantasy point production. He's racked up 391 passing yards and 234 rushing yards with four touchdowns since returning from an elbow injury in Week 12.

Because of Allen's Week 14 matchup, he could come close to his 30.74-point output from Sunday's contest against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills have a dynamic playmaker under center, who should progress as the season continues. If not for tight end Charles Clay's drop in the end zone, Buffalo could've come away with a victory Sunday. This club continues to compete for wins, which gives owners some confidence in a rookie passer able to keep his squad in close contests.

RB Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49rs vs. Denver Broncos (0 percent owned)

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

There's a new name to know in the 49ers backfield. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. logged 130 yards from scrimmage against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.

In Week 13, Wilson made his regular-season debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording seven carries for 33 yards to go along with a reception for eight yards.

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan via San Francisco Chronicle reporter Eric Branch. Running back Matt Breida aggravated a previous ankle injury during warm-ups. Wilson notched 15 carries compared to five for Breida. He also caught seven passes for 69 receiving yards

The undrafted rookie's ability to run and catch out of the backfield makes him a decent pickup. Furthermore, San Francisco's ground attack ranked fifth going into Week 13. Behind a strong offensive line, Wilson has streamer appeal against a Denver Broncos run defense that gave up 111 yards to the Bengals Sunday.

WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers (49 percent owned)

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum didn't light up a vulnerable Cincinnati Bengals pass defense Sunday, but he targeted wide receiver Courtland Sutton a team-high seven times. The SMU product logged four catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Keenum's developing rapport with Sutton puts the rookie wide receiver on the radar in Week 14. Though it's hard to trust the Broncos signal-caller, the passing attack goes up against the 49ers, who've surrendered 27 scores through the air in 12 games.

Fantasy managers should've picked up Sutton once the team traded wideout Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans. Now, it's a must. He logged career highs in targets (seven) receptions (four) and yards (85) against the Bengals.

Emmanuel Sanders remains the No. 1 wideout option in Denver, but the rookie is gaining some traction.

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns (0 percent owned)

According to Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, tight end Greg Olsen indicated his season will come to an end after suffering another foot injury Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Olsen has battled multiple foot injuries over the last two seasons. He's played 16 games since 2017. As a result, it's probably next man up at tight end for the Carolina Panthers. In the fourth round of this year's draft, the front office selected Ian Thomas to eventually succeed the three-time Pro Bowler; that time has come sooner than expected.

Thomas converted five targets into five receptions for 46 yards in Week 13. Olsen's absence should keep him involved in the aerial attack going forward.

Before Sunday's contest, the rookie tight end had not caught a pass since Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens. The instant increase in production suggests the Indiana product will have his fair share of looks from quarterback Cam Newton in the final quarter of the season.