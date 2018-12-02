NFL Scores Week 13: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Playoff Picture

John Grieshop/Getty Images

It's the most wonderful time of the year, as the holidays roll around in concert with NFL playoff races.

All over the league, teams are doing what they can to position themselves for a postseason run. And the big fantasy stars are often the ones doing the heavy lifting.

As is the case every week, we had plenty of big games from big names. But some less heralded players did damage in fantasy leagues as well.

The one with the most standard-scoring points from each of this week's games can be found below, as well as updated playoff standings. Following those table are highlights from the week's biggest stars.

Week 13 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Saints 10-13 Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott 76 rush yds, 6 rec, 60 yds, TD Ravens 26-16 Falcons Justin Tucker 4-of-4 FG, 2-of-2 XP Broncos 24-10 Bengals Phillip Lindsay 157 rush yds, 2 TD Rams 30-16 Lions Todd Gurley 132 rush yds, 2 TD, 3 rec, 33 yds Cardinals 20-17 Packers Chase Edmonds 53 rush yds, 2 TD, 2 rec, 13 yds Bills 17-21 Dolphins Josh Allen 18-of-33, 231 yds, 2 TD, 2 INT, 135 rush yds Bears 27-30 Giants Tarik Cohen 30 rush yds, 12 rec, 156 yds, 1-of-1, 1 yd, TD Panthers 17-24 Buccaneers Jameis Winston 20-of-30, 249 yds, 2 TD, 48 rush yds Colts 0-6 Jaguars JAX D/ST 0 points allowed, INT, FMBL recovered Browns 13-29 Texans Ka'imi Fairbairn 5-of-5 FG, 2-of-2 XP Standard Scoring Format

Week 13 Playoff Standings Standings AFC NFC 1 Chiefs (9-2) Rams (11-1) 2 Texans (9-3) Saints (10-2) 3 Patriots (8-3) Bears (8-4) 4 Steelers (7-3-1) Cowboys (7-5) Wild Card Chargers (8-3) Vikings (6-4-1) Wild Card Ravens (7-5) Redskins (6-5) 7 Dolphins (6-6) Seahawks (6-5) 8 Colts (6-6) Panthers (6-6) 9 Broncos (6-6) Eagles (5-6) 10 Titans (5-6) Buccaneers (5-7) 11 Bengals (5-7) Packers (4-7-1) 12 Browns (4-7-1) Falcons (4-8) 13 Bills (4-8) Giants (4-8) 14 Jaguars (4-8) Lions (4-8) 15 Jets (3-8) Cardinals (3-9) 16 Raiders (2-9) 49ers (2-9) NFL

Phillip Lindsay

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay continues to be one of this season's biggest stories. He's an undrafted rookie who seems to climb further up the fantasy points leaderboard every week.

Following Sunday's performance, he's now averaging 14 fantasy points per game, which puts him in the top 10 among running backs with at least 50 touches this season.

The numbers that pushed him up this week were 157 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The NFL shared video of one of his scores, a 65-yarder in the second half:

Denver has now won three straight to bring its record back to .500. And Lindsay has been a huge part of that. If the Broncos continue to rely on him against a schedule that closes significantly easier than it started, they may yet have a shot at the playoffs.

Ka'imi Fairbairn

For the first time this season, a kicker has made this section that includes the biggest fantasy performances of the week. And that kicker is the Houston Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Fairbairn was perfect on the day, connecting on all five field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts. His long for the day was 53 yards.

After the 21 fantasy points he put up on Sunday, Fairbairn is now averaging 10.3 per game. Greg Zuerlein is the only kicker in the league averaging more.

Todd Gurley

Speaking of the Rams, they have a running back who's almost become a fixture of this section. Of course, that's Todd Gurley, who went for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. He also had 33 receiving yards on three catches.

The NFL shared highlights of the game:

Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes have pretty much taken over this year's MVP debate, but Gurley may still snag a few votes.

Following another big performance on Sunday, Gurley is up to 23.5 fantasy points per game, tops among all non-quarterbacks. That kind of production on an 11-1 team won't go unnoticed.

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a cannon for an arm. It was a big part of what got him drafted in the top 10. But over the last couple of weeks, it's his legs that have made him a major fantasy performer.

On Sunday, Allen went 18-of-33 for 231 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions as a passer. He added another 135 yards on nine carries as a runner.

The league posted video of one of the scoring strikes:

Allen missed four games with an injury, but he's looked solid in the two games he's been back. He has 234 rushing yards in the last two weeks alone, bringing his season total to 389. The league leader in rushing among quarterbacks is Cam Newton, who has 450 yards and four more games than Allen.

Tarik Cohen

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen scored as a runner, receiver and passer on Sunday, finishing the game with 23 total fantasy points (well over 30 in point-per-reception formats).

The Bears posted video of Cohen's game-tying touchdown toss as time expired in the fourth quarter:

Chicago would go on to lose in overtime, but this game served as a showcase for Cohen's versatility.

He's listed as a running back, but he had just 30 yards on eight carries. His damage was primarily done as a receiver. In that role, he picked up 12 catches and 156 yards. And of course, then there's the touchdown pass, the second of his career.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference or ESPN's FantasyCast.