NFL Predictions Week 13: Odds, Spread and Picks for Entire Schedule

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The first week of December features the heaviest NFL slate since September.

With the bye weeks over, we have the opportunity to sit down on the couch and watch multiple screens while 15 games take place Sunday and Monday.

The normal characters are the largest favorites, as Kansas City and the Los Angeles Rams are both double-digit favorites, while Green Bay, Tennessee and Seattle also look good in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

One of the oddities about Week 13 is there are six road favorites, and all of them should see plenty of action in the buildup to Sunday's early contests.

NFL Week 13 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET.

Sunday, December 2

Baltimore at Atlanta (-2.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Buffalo at Miami (-3.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Cleveland at Houston (-5.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Denver (-5) at Cincinnati (1 p.m., CBS)

Indianapolis (-4) at Jacksonville (1 p.m., CBS)

Arizona at Green Bay (-13.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Carolina (-3) at Tampa Bay (1 p.m., Fox)

Chicago (-3.5) at New York Giants (1 p.m. Fox)

Los Angeles Rams (-10) at Detroit (1 p.m. Fox)

Kansas City (-14) at Oakland (4:05 p.m., CBS)

New York Jets at Tennessee (-9.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Minnesota at New England (-5) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

San Francisco at Seattle (-10) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh (-3) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, December 3

Washington at Philadelphia (-6) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Odds obtained from OddsShark. Picks against the spread in bold.

Where to Watch: NFL games, studio shows and more are available through Fubo.TV.

Don't Be Afraid to Take Every Road Favorite

Week 13's slate sets up nicely for the road favorites in each cluster of games.

In the early afternoon slate, Chicago, Carolina, Denver, Indianapolis and the Los Angeles Rams have a strong chance to cover, while the same could be said about Kansas City in the late window.

The Bears and Rams appear to be the easiest picks of the lot, as they're facing the New York Giants and Detroit Lions, who should be more concerned about securing a high draft pick at this point of the season.

Taking Carolina is an intriguing wager because it enters Tampa on a three-game losing streak, but with its back up against the wall in the NFC wild-card race, Ron Rivera's crew will find a way to win behind a massive day out of Christian McCaffrey.

In Carolina's Week 9 win over the Buccaneers, McCaffrey was the team's leading rusher and receiver and found the end zone twice.

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Denver is in a fortuitous situation, as it enters Cincinnati on a two-game winning streak and is facing Bengals backup quarterback Jeff Driskel in his first start in place of the injured Andy Dalton.

As wild as it sounds, the Colts might be in the most trouble of the road favorites, as they face a Jacksonville team they beat by three points at home in Week 10.

In addition to receiving a fight from the Jaguars, the Colts will be looking ahead to Week 14's clash with Houston.

Frank Reich's team should pull away in the fourth quarter, but you might have to sweat out your wager on that game.

As for the Chiefs, they'll be looking to make a statement coming off the bye following their Week 10 loss to the Rams.

In their nine defeats, the Raiders have lost by an average of 16.1 points, which is enough for the Chiefs to cover the enormous 14-point spread.

Don't Bet Against Tom Brady in December

It's that time of year when the New England Patriots rise to the top of the NFL and either make a run at the Super Bowl or appear in football's biggest game once again.

To start off December 2018, Tom Brady and Co. welcome the Minnesota Vikings, who are fighting for their playoff life in the NFC wild-card race, to Gillette Stadium.

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Vikings have the firepower on offense in Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs to test the Patriots defense, but are you really going to trust Kirk Cousins to outduel Brady in New England?

New England's won four of its five home games by seven points or more, with the lone exception being the Week 6 shootout with the Chiefs.

If you base your bet off the Patriots as a five-point favorite solely on that statistic, you have a good chance of winning.

And if that wasn't enough to convince you to take the Patriots, let us present to you Brady's 58-11 December record in which he's thrown for 242.9 yards per game.

While we've been lost in the aura of Brady, we forgot to mention a healthy Rob Gronkowski. As ESPN.com's Adam Schefter noted, he was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday.

If you take the Vikings on the road Sunday, you're making a bold pick, and you're likely wasting your money on a silly wager.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference.