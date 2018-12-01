Ravens Place Alex Collins on IR with Foot Injury, Activate Kenneth Dixon

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday they placed running back Alex Collins on injured reserve because of a foot injury.

Fellow rusher Kenneth Dixon was activated from IR after recovering from a knee injury to take Collins' place on the 53-man roster.

Collins started the first 10 games of the 2018 season. He tallied 114 carries for 411 yards and seven touchdowns and added 15 receptions for 105 yards and a score.

The 24-year-old University of Arkansas product missed last weekend's 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders with the injury, however, and now his season is over.

He's scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the offseason, per Spotrac.

Dixon notched 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts in the Ravens' 47-3 blowout of the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 before suffering the knee injury.

He'll join a backfield now led by Gus Edwards, who's posted back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances to earn the starting job. Allen is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 13 clash with the Atlanta Falcons because of an ankle injury, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice.

That will likely leave Dixon and Javorius "Buck" Allen to compete for snaps off the bench.