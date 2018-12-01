NFL Playoff Picture Week 13: Updated AFC, NFC Wildcard Scenarios and Predictions

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Two of the best teams in the NFL can secure their spots in the postseason in Week 13.

The New Orleans Saints missed their opportunity to qualify for the playoffs Thursday as they fell to the Dallas Cowboys and dropped to 10-2, which puts home-field advantage in the NFC at risk.

The Los Angeles Rams can eclipse the Saints in the standings with a victory over the Detroit Lions, which would allow Sean McVay's team to secure the NFC West title.

Kansas City can't win the AFC West in Week 13, but it can take one more step toward securing the No. 1 seed.

Week 13 is more important to the teams in the mix for the wild-card places, as one result could alter the complexion of the standings.

With the Los Angeles Chargers two games ahead of everyone else in the AFC wild-card race, one spot is up for grabs, while the NFC is looking for some clarity Sunday.

Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

Wild-Card Predictions

AFC: Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore

It's going to take a massive collapse for the Chargers to not make the playoffs.

Anthony Lynn's team is closer to the Chiefs in the AFC West than it is to its closest competition in the AFC wild-card standings.

The playoff credentials of the Chargers will be tested in Week 13 when they visit Pittsburgh in a possible playoff preview at Heinz Field.

Peter B Joneleit/Associated Press

The Chargers will have a say in which team joins them as the No. 6 seed, as they face Cincinnati, Baltimore and Denver in December.

Although they haven't gained separation in the win column, the Ravens appear to be the best option to end up as the No. 6 seed based off the momentum they've gained in recent weeks behind Lamar Jackson.

When Joe Flacco returns under center, the Ravens will have an extra dimension in their offense with Jackson utilized in a few different packages.

Indianapolis is the only team that looks like it will test the Ravens at 6-5, but we'll have to wait for either franchise to gain separation with the Falcons and Jaguars on their respective Week 13 slates.

Looking at the schedules of both teams, it's likely the No. 6 seed will be 9-7, as Baltimore still has Kansas City and the Chargers left, while the Colts face tests versus Houston and Dallas.

The mess at 5-6 will be cleared up a bit Sunday, as Denver and Cincinnati face each other, which would leave three teams a game back of the No. 6 seed, as Miami and Tennessee should knock off AFC East opposition.

While the teams at 6-6 after Week 13 will be in the mix for the wild-card positions, it's hard to see them climbing over the Ravens and Colts.

NFC: Minnesota, Seattle

Five teams are jostling for position in the NFC wild-card race, and all of them can make a case to qualify for the playoffs.

Minnesota is the front-runner at 6-4-1, and its tie will come in handy as long as it contains the same number of wins as the other contenders.

However, there's no guarantee the Vikings remain atop the wild-card standings with road trips to New England and Seattle ahead.

But the difference-maker for the Vikings will be the final three games, when they face Miami, Detroit and a Chicago team that already locked up the NFC North.

Next Monday's game in Seattle will determine the wild-card seeding, as the Seahawks are on a roll.

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Seattle can earn the head-to-head tiebreaker over Minnesota, and it will remain near the top of the NFC wild-card race with two wins over San Francisco and one over Arizona.

Washington and Philadelphia could knock each other out of contention in two head-to-head meetings, with the first one coming Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

With Dallas taking control of the NFC East, the Redskins and Eagles could be stuck battling for a wild-card spot, and if the Eagles win Monday, they will be stuck behind the Vikings on head-to-head and the Seahawks on conference record.

Carolina is the fifth contender, but it's hard to trust Ron Rivera's team right now on a three-game losing streak.

Even if they turn things around against Tampa Bay, the Panthers have two games remaining with the Saints, who will be on a mission to make sure a slip-up like the one that occurred Thursday night doesn't happen again.

