Tiger Woods Ends Day 3 in Last Place at 2018 Hero World Challenge

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Tiger Woods fired an even-par 72 in the third round of the 2018 Hero World Challenge on Saturday afternoon at Albany Golf Course in New Providence, Bahamas.

Woods, whose two-under start through two days was marred by a triple-bogey in the first round and a double-bogey in the second round, tallied five birdies, three bogeys and another double in Round 3. He stood in last place at two under when he walked off the course with the leaders' play ongoing.

The tournament's five-time champion also hosts the event to benefit his Tiger Woods Foundation, which "empowers students to pursue their passions through education."

Any hope of a moving-day charge toward the top of the leaderboard faded almost immediately.

Woods bogeyed the second and doubled the third to fall into last in the 18-player field. His short game caused the early slide with three failed chips on those two holes alone, eliminating the progress he made during his three-under second round.

Although there were some flashes of strong play throughout the day, highlighted by three birdies in a six-hole stretch starting on No. 6, there were too many setbacks to make up any ground.

The lackluster play through three trips around the picturesque course in the Bahamas continues a trend of overall ineffectiveness since winning the Tour Championship in September.

Tiger posted an 0-4 record in the Americans' blowout loss to Team Europe at the 2018 Ryder Cup and suffered a defeat at the hands of longtime rival Phil Mickelson in Capital One's The Match last month.

Before falling short in a 22-hole head-to-head marathon against Lefty, the 14-time major champion said fatigue was a key factor for his poor performance at the Ryder Cup.

"It was just a cumulative effect of the entire season," Woods told reporters in October. "I was tired because I hadn’t trained for it. I hadn’t trained this entire comeback to play this much golf and on top of that deal with the heat and the fatigue and the loss of weight."

The 42-year-old Stanford product added after the first round of the Hero World Challenge he's also been playing through some ankle problems.

"I've struggled with my ankles over the last few months. Still the same issues," he said. "They've just been sore for months, just wear and tear."

A break where Woods can focus more on his physical conditioning and overall health instead of his golf swing should be a welcome sight.

That said, he's got one more round to play in the Bahamas, and his mindset will probably be making sure he doesn't finish at the bottom of the field.

What's Next?

Tiger will attempt to improve his position during the final round Sunday after a sluggish return to action following a terrific 2018 PGA Tour season. An extended absence could follow, with the fan favorite telling reporters before the tourney his next planned stop is the Genesis Open in mid-February.