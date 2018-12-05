Early NFL Coaching Carousel Predictions

0 of 6

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Hire, fire and repeat. It's the NFL's circle of life.

Two head coaching spots are already available in Cleveland and Green Bay. Upward of a dozen more should be under review.

Jason Garrett, John Harbaugh and Vance Joseph's hot seats are now simmering after strong performances the last few weeks, while Ron Rivera and Jay Gruden's backsides may be heating up to a degree. Even so, each of those spots appears safe for now. First-year head coaches should all get another season, too.

That leaves six teams in obvious need of a coaching change: the Browns, Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Which candidate will each prefer? The formula is simple enough.

"He's still a young offensive coach who is extremely smart and creative, and that's something everyone wants now," a lead executive told Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson regarding New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

With that in mind, the following predictions for this offseason's coaching carousel will favor young offensive minds rather than retread head coach or long-in-the-tooth football lifers.