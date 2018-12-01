NFL Predictions Week 13: Fantasy Guide, Odds Projections and Expert Tips

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys handed the New Orleans Saints just their second loss of the 2018 season—their first since Week 1.

There's a good chance things didn't go your way if you wagered on the game and an even better chance that it may have resulted in fantasy football disappointment.

Owners of Drew Brees, Mark Ingram and even Michael Thomas were left wanting by the final whistle.

You may spend the rest of Week 13 trying to play catch-up on multiple gaming fronts, and we're here to help. We'll examine the remaining schedule and the latest odds and over/unders from OddsShark.

We'll also make score predictions for each game, run down the best remaining fantasy flex options and take a closer look at some sneaky fantasy options.

Week 13 Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Arizona Cardinals (+14, 43.5 O/U) at Green Bay Packers: Packers 28, Cardinals 18

Cleveland Browns (+5.5, 47.5 O/U) at Houston Texans: Texans 30, Browns 28

Baltimore Ravens (+1.5, 48.5 O/U) at Atlanta Falcons: Ravens 27, Falcons 24

Carolina Panthers (-3, 54.5 O/U) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Panthers 30, Buccaneers 28

Chicago Bears (-3.5, 44.5 O/U) at New York Giants: Bears 22, Giants 17

Buffalo Bills (+3.5, 40 O/U) at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 21, Bills 20

Denver Broncos (-5, 45 O/U) at Cincinnati Bengals: Broncos 31, Bengals 18

Los Angeles Rams (-10, 55 O/U) at Detroit Lions: Rams 31, Lions 21

Indianapolis Colts (-4, 47 O/U) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Colts 26, Jaguars 17

Kansas City Chiefs (-14.5, 55.5 O/U) at Oakland Raiders: Chiefs 38, Raiders 22

New York Jets (+8.5, 40.5 O/U) at Tennessee Titans: Titans 26, Jets 20

Minnesota Vikings (+5, 49.5 O/U) at New England Patriots: Patriots 28, Vikings 26

San Francisco 49ers (+10, 46 O/U) at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 33, 49ers 16

Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5, 52 O/U) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Chargers 22, Steelers 21

Washington Redskins (+6.5, 45 O/U) at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 24, Redskins 20

Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge Right Arrow Icon

Remaining Week 13 Flex Rankings

1. Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey: 115 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 76 yards receiving, 2 TDs

2. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley: 158 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 42 yards receiving, 2 TDs

3. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley: 85 yards rushing, 9 receptions, 78 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen: 7 receptions, 115 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 6 receptions, 110 yards receiving, 1 TD

6. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins: 6 receptions, 110 yards receiving, 1 TD

7. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson: 75 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 45 yards receiving, 1 TD

8. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown: 6 receptions, 95 yards receiving, 1 TD

9. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones: 6 receptions, 95 yards receiving, 1 TD

10. Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks: 6 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

11. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb: 80 yards rushing, 3 receptions 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

12. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams: 5 receptions, 100 yards receiving, 1 TD

13. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.: 5 receptions, 95 yards receiving, 1 TD

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans: 5 receptions, 95 yards receiving, 1 TD

15. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs: 5 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

16. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen: 5 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

17. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton: 5 receptions, 85 yards receiving, 1 TD

18. New England Patriots RB James White: 20 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 50 yards receiving, 1 TD

19. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz: 5 receptions, 80 yards receiving, 1 TD

20. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman: 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving, 1 TD

21. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle: 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving, 1 TD

22. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon: 80 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 30 yards receiving, 1 TD

23. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: 8 receptions, 110 yards receiving

24. New England Patriots RB Sony Michel: 140 yards rushing, 2 receptions, 20 yards receiving

25. Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay: 7 receptions, 110 yards receiving

26. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods: 6 receptions, 105 yards receiving

27. Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: 6 receptions, 100 yards receiving

28. Kansas City Chiefs RB Spencer Ware: 80 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving

29. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski: 6 receptions, 100 yards receiving

30. Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders: 6 receptions, 90 yards receiving

31. Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay: 130 yards rushing, 1 reception, 15 yards receiving

32. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler: 50 yards rushing, 5 receptions, 50 yards receiving

33. Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku: 4 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD

34. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd: 6 receptions, 80 yards receiving

35. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones: 90 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 20 yards receiving

36. Baltimore Ravens RB Gus Edwards: 125 yards rushing, 1 reception, 25 yards receiving

37. Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen: 60 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 50 yards receiving

38. Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry: 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

39. Tennessee Titans WR Corey Davis: 5 receptions, 85 yards receiving

40. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson: 75 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 30 yards receiving

41. Cleveland Browns RB Duke Johnson: 15 yards rushing, 5 receptions, 60 yards receiving

42. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook: 60 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 25 yards receiving

43. Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery: 5 receptions, 65 yards receiving

44. Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley: 5 receptions 60 yards receiving

45. Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald: 5 receptions 55 yards receiving

46. Atlanta Falcons RB Tevin Coleman: 55 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 20 yards receiving

47. Washington Redskins RB Adrian Peterson: 75 yards rushing, 1 reception, 10 yards receiving

48. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett: 4 receptions, 55 yards receiving

49. Miami Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake: 45 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 20 yards receiving

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Peyton Barber: 90 yards rushing

Kyle Rudolph at New England Patriots

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph hasn't been a fantasy standout often this season, but that's a trend that could be changing. Rudolph requested a larger role from head coach Mike Zimmer heading into the Green Bay Packers game, and he was rewarded with a 7-catch, 63-yard performance.

"I thought I could help our offense make plays in certain situations that would help our team win games," Rudolph said, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Rudolph just might be able to help you win your fantasy matchup in Week 13.

There's no reason to believe the Vikings will curb Rudolph's expanded role in the offense after last week's win. Rudolph also has a phenomenal matchup against the New England Patriots, who have allowed the fifth-most points to opposing tight ends this season, according to FantasyPros.

The floor for Rudolph isn't all that great, but there's a lot of upside here. If you don't have a top-tier tight end and have been streaming at the position, Rudolph is worth scooping up for this week.

Spencer Ware at Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. This makes pretty much any starting running back matched up against them a must-start. This week, Spencer Ware is likely to be starting for the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is because normal starter Kareem Hunt was placed on the commissioner's exempt list after video from earlier this year surfaced of him in a physical altercation with a woman. Kansas City has already released Hunt.

Ware hasn't had a ton of opportunities this season—he has just 22 carries and 14 receptions—but he's averaging a strong 5.6 yards per carry. He's also served as Kansas City's starter before. In 2016, Ware started 14 games and amassed 921 yards rushing, 447 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Assuming he does get the start, Ware immediately becomes a legitimate RB2 on most rosters. He's worth grabbing if for no other reason than keeping him away from future playoff opponents.

Justin Jackson at Pittsburgh Steelers

Though he doesn't have as favorable a matchup as Ware does, Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson is a strong sleeper in Week 13. With Melvin Gordon out with an MCL sprain, Jackson and Austin Ekeler will be carrying the load for the next couple weeks.

Ekeler is the better option of the two because of his PPR potential—he had 10 receptions last week—but Jackson has a lot of upside as a runner. He racked up 57 yards on just seven carries last week against the Arizona Cardinals. Gordon started that game and had 10 carries before exiting, and it's likely Jackson gets at least 15-20 carries against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs, but they have been more susceptible to the run in recent weeks. Leonard Fournette rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh two weeks ago, and Phillip Lindsay rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers last week.

There's a good chance Jackson approaches the 100-yard mark this week.