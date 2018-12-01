Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

Nick Wass/Associated Press

With or without the help of experts, fantasy football owners should be rounding into form this time of year.

Case in point, Thursday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys was mostly a cookie-cutter affair, with predictable names like Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara and Amari Cooper topping the scoring leaderboards.

The rest of the Week 13 slate should be about as cut and dry given the wealth of data owners can pool together at this point. This includes the list of rankings at FantasyPros, where more than 100 expert rankings for the week combine for a comprehensive list—otherwise known as the ultimate start-sit assistance tool.

Players to Start/Sit Based on FantasyPros Expert Rankings

Start Player Pos. Rank Jameis Winston (vs. CAR) QB5 Lamar Jackson (at ATL) QB12 Philip Rivers (at PIT) QB13 Nick Chubb (at HOU) RB10 Austin Ekeler (at PIT) RB15 Gus Edwards (at ATL) RB16 Kenny Golladay (vs. LAR) WR15 D.J. Moore (at TB) WR21 Corey Davis (vs. NYJ) WR23 Eric Ebron (at JAC) TE5 David Njoku (at HOU) TE9 Sit Player Pos. Rank Marcus Mariota (vs. NYJ) QB19 Matt Stafford (vs. LAR) QB20 Ryan Tannehill (vs. BUF) QB26 Adrian Peterson (at PHI) RB28 Jordan Howard (at NYG) RB30 Derrick Henry (vs. NYJ) RB37 Golden Tate (vs. WAS) WR38 A.J. Green (vs. DEN) WR42 Michael Crabtree (at ATL) WR51 Kyle Rudolph (at NE) TE14 Jimmy Graham (vs. ARI) TE19 FantasyPros.com

Lamar Jackson, QB12

Nick Wass/Associated Press

League champions make bold moves at times, with Baltimore Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson likely helping a few brave owners over the past few weeks.

Playing in place of the injured Joe Flacco, Jackson has tallied 16.9 and 22.22 points over his last two starts while only throwing for one touchdown. Defenses simply haven't been able to prepare properly for the threat he presents in all facets, especially considering the lack of available film on him.

Jackson's own teammates know the deal at this point:

This trend should continue nicely in Week 13 with Flacco listed as doubtful with a hip injury, meaning Jackson gets to unleash against an Atlanta Falcons defense surrendering the second-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average.

Those Falcons have coughed up north of 20 points eight times this season, ranging from players like Drew Brees to Jameis Winston and Baker Mayfield. The fact Jackson could end up in a shootout against Matt Ryan only makes his outlook even prettier for those owners in need or looking for a high-upside risk at this point in the season.

Nick Chubb, RB10

David Richard/Associated Press

Don't shy away from those younger players now.

A compilation of experts has Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb sitting as a top-10 option for good reason in Week 13 despite his having to line up against a Houston Texans defense allowing the 10th-fewest points to backs this year.

Not hard to see why, as Chubb has a minimum of 18 carries in each of his last five outings, hitting 20 or more three times in a row. Naturally, he's scored at least 14 points in four of those five with highs of 34.4 and 26.3 points in his most recent outings.

While he wasn't used in the passing game often in college, Chubb isn't exactly incapable of putting up versatile production for owners, either:

For those still scared by the matchup, try to keep in mind Houston's numbers are grossly overrated in this area thanks to good matchups. They have faced the poor running games of Tennessee (twice), Washington, Jacksonville, Buffalo and Indianapolis this year, to name a few.

On fresh legs at this point of his rookie season, Chubb shouldn't have any problems sledgehammering his way to another 20-plus day as the Browns look to keep the Houston offense off the field.

Corey Davis (vs. NYJ) WR23

James Kenney/Associated Press

Coincidentally enough, Tennessee Titans wideout Corey Davis erupted against those Texans a week ago despite a strong ranking against opposing wideouts, too.

The task gets easier for the up-and-coming wideout in Week 13, where the New York Jets permit the sixth-most points to opposing wideouts this year.

Truly, the Jets haven't been able to stop anyone through the air, a few weeks ago giving up double-digit numbers to a pair of Buffalo Bills wideouts, headlined by 19.3 for Zay Jones. Don't forget 12.2 or more for Chester Rogers and Marcus Johnson of Indianapolis earlier in the year.

Davis continues to get on a better standing with quarterback Marcus Mariota as the season progresses, which would explain his 21.5 or more points in two of his last three outings. He's received 10 targets twice over his last four, too.

While he's one of the biggest breakout candidates of all next year, Davis is in a position to finish this fantasy season with an exclamation point and take a few lucky owners brave enough to make the investment for a ride.

It starts in Week 13 as the Titans should cruise against one of the NFL's worst squads.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.